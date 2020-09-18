Howard County is in a good position to weather the COVID-19 financial storm, Commissioner Paul Wyman said at his annual State of the County speech.
Wyman gave the speech to a mostly public-official and business crowd Thursday at Rozzi’s Catering Continental Ballroom in Kokomo. Topics touched on included the county’s financial health, its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and updating the status of economic development projects, including an industrial park and the downtown Kokomo hotel and conference center.
Howard County currently has $12 million in unappropriated funds as a cash reserve in its General Fund, no debt, $900,000 in its Rainy Day fund and an economic development income tax balance of $3 million.
The county, and other municipalities, are going to need as much wiggle room financially as they can get because the pandemic and government-mandated shutdown is expected to have a substantial financial impact, especially on local income and gas tax revenue, as the county experienced layoffs and furloughs.
During the height of the COVID-19 shutdown, Howard County had a non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 34.1% in April, the highest in the state at the time. The county’s July non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, the most recent available, was the ninth highest in the state at 8.8%.
The exact decrease in income tax and sales revenue is not yet known, though a Ball State University Center for Business and Economic Research study estimated Howard County would lose a little more than $2 million in tax revenue, not including property taxes, in its best-case recovery scenario and $5.8 million in its worst-case scenario.
Due to the lag in the way the state distributes tax revenue, local governments will not see the pandemic effect until next year’s budget sessions for 2022 and will likely have to deal with lower tax revenues compared to 2019 for at least a few years.
Wyman said he remains confident county government is in good shape to not be decimated financially by the pandemic.
“We’re really proud the work the county council, commissioners, department heads and employees have done to put us in this position so that when we do hit a bump in the road financially or economically, we’ve been able to survive that pretty well throughout the years, and so we’re in the position to do that again,” he said.
COVID-19
Howard County was one of the first counties in the state to report a positive COVID-19 case and one of the first to enact strict shutdowns of businesses deemed “non-essential” in order to stop the spread of the virus, not overwhelm local hospitals and “flatten the curve.”
The measures angered some as businesses were forced to shut down and residents were told to stay in their homes as parks, gyms and other amenities were closed. The county was able to stop the spread and hospitals were and continue to have ample space for both COVID and non-COVID patients, but the shutdown had negative effects as well.
The county saw 17 fatal drug overdoses in the second quarter this year - it’s highest ever quarterly number in recent years - and saw more than 7,000 residents collecting unemployment at the end of April.
Now, several months into the reopening process, the county is seeing both fatal overdoses and residents receiving unemployment decrease this quarter from highs, though it may take years for businesses to recover, if they ever do.
Wyman said shutting down the county was one of the hardest decisions he has had to make in his time as an elected official and applauded nurses, doctors, long-term care facility workers, the community and other elected officials for their efforts in responding to the pandemic.
“The new year rolled in, and everyone’s excited about 2020, and then we end up in a situation that most of us in our lifetime have never experienced, and we pray and hope we never have to experience again once we get to the other side of this,” he said. “
As for total COVID cases and deaths, as of Thursday, Howard County has 1,261 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and 6.1% seven-day positivity rate for all tests, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Wyman said 882 of the county’s COVID cases are community-spread cases, with the remaining being from either long-term care facilities or the Logansport Tyson facility. More than 80% of the county’s COVID deaths were residents of long-term care facilities, with 96% of those who died being 60 years or more in age.
DOWNTOWN HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER, INDUSTRIAL PARK
Coronavirus delayed two of the county’s biggest economic development projects but did not kill them.
The county, city and Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance are currently in talks with a new developer regarding Kokomo’s multi-million dollar downtown hotel and conference center. It is the project’s fourth developer since the project’s initial announcement in July 2018 after talks or plans with the previous three.
“Since we’ve been bouncing back [from COVID], we have reengaged with our preferred developer and have really good meetings,” Wyman said. “Those conversations are very active again, and we are pursuing it again.”
Establishing an industrial park in Howard County is also in the works. In fact, Wyman said the city, county and Alliance have found a property they’re interested in.
“We actually had the opportunity to visit with the owner of the property and begin some negotiations to see if we can bring the industrial park to a reality,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll have continued progress on that through the end of the year and be in the position to move forward on that next year.”
