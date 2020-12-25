From pandemic to murder hornets, there was no shortage of serious news to come out of 2020. This doesn’t mean the year was all chaos and confusion. There were many noteworthy people doing newsworthy things. Here are the top five uplifting and feature stories from this year’s headlines.
Prayers for Taylor
Taylor Godfrey, an 18-year-old Western High School graduate, was seriously injured in a car crash in May. She’s fought for her life ever since.
But after five months of surgeries, therapy and rehab in medical facilities in Fort Wayne and Michigan, Taylor returned home on Oct. 15. She received a red-carpet greeting from friends, family and supporters, who lined up for miles along parts of U.S. 31 and Indiana 26 to cheer her on.
Judi Townsend, a close friend to the Godfrey family, stood with a crowd of supporters near the intersection of Indiana 26 and Park Road as Taylor drove past, surrounded by a full police escort. The crowd cheered and waved as Taylor smiled from the front seat of the van as it sped off toward home.
“It gives me goosebumps,” Townsend said. “We weren’t sure if she was ever going to make it home, so to see this today, it’s like she’s a living testament to the fact that if you fight and work hard, you can win that marathon of recovery.”
That marathon started on May 11, when Taylor collided with a semi at the intersection of Indiana 26 and 400 West. The impact caused her vehicle to reduce to one-fourth of its original size, and left her with multiple external and internal injuries, including a severe head injury.
Taylor spent weeks in critical condition. By July, she had graduated to a regular wheelchair and her walking started to improve. In September, she successfully underwent a major head surgery that was the catalyst for her to return home.
Through it all, thousands of people followed Taylor’s journey on a Facebook group called Prayers4Taylor. The page has more than 9,550 followers, many of whom have shared thoughts, prayers and financial support with the family throughout Taylor’s recovery.
On Dec. 15, Taylor wiggled her right toes for the first time since the accident, according to a post on the page from Natalie Godfrey.
Lemonade for Taylor
Support for Taylor has been immense, with all kinds of outreach. One of which was Lemonade for Taylor, a lemonade stand started by Gavin Whitacre, a 6-year-old student at Eastern Elementary School.
On July 3, Gavin manned his stand near the entrance to Indian Heights on Center Road and spent two hours pouring ice-cold lemonade for the crowd of customers who showed up.
Gavin’s parents, Abbi and Brett Whitacre, helped out by refilling the lemonade dispenser and keeping an eye on things, but it was Gavin’s show as he stood behind the counter and took orders.
And it was all Gavin’s idea to donate the money to Taylor, Abbi said. Gavin had followed every update of Taylor’s recovery from when Abbi joined the Prayers4Taylor page.
She said ever since they heard about Taylor’s accident, she and her son have prayed for her every night, and Abbi stayed on top of the news through the Prayers4Taylor Facebook page.
Gavin proposed to donate all the money from the stand to Taylor. Abbi posted on the Prayers4Taylor Facebook page about the lemonade stand. The support and encouragement for Gavin’s idea started pouring in immediately.
And that support was on full display as a steady stream of customers showed up to get a glass of lemonade and donate to Taylor and her family.
All told, Gavin was able to raise $820 for Taylor.
Sign to spread light, strength
Remember when the coronavirus first came to Indiana and we were all in lockdown? There wasn’t much to do except watch Netflix and worry, but there was a little girl in Sharpsville who wanted to lighten the mood.
In April, Blaze Musa wanted to reach people with a message of hope and Jesus’ love, so she asked her parents to help her make a window sign.
“Be strong, God is with you.” A pink teddy bear was sitting in the middle of the display.
The 6-year-old got the idea for the display after she and her family went on a “bear hunt,” mother River Musa said in a phone interview. The Musa family has been staying with grandparents while their home is being renovated, which has led to some creative activities during isolation from the coronavirus outbreak.
“I saw on Facebook that people were putting teddy bears in windows for kids,” she said. “We saw that, but weren’t too sure if people were doing it or not. We saw that and the kids were excited because we have that book, ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.’”
River said they went as a family, with Blaze’s siblings ages 1 and 3, to go scout for the window teddy bears. Even though River warned her kids they might not find bears, they found eight.
And they found hearts and signs in many windows.
The homeschooled kindergartener was inspired by the hearts and told her mom she wanted to make her own for anyone passing by. The message came from one of the Bible verses she was learning, Joshua 1:9, which she has memorized.
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, for the Lord your God is with you,” Blaze Musa said.
She said she chose to make the sign to lift others’ spirits.
“’Cause I wanted to show people I love them like Jesus loves them,” she said.
Banding together, giving back
Many people have struggled this year due to COVID-19, some with less work or none at all. Some are unable to feed their families. Local organizations did their best to help those who needed it the most.
Hands of Grace storehouse supplied about 200 bags of nonperishable groceries each week during the stay-at-home order. Hands of Grace served 1,133 people in March and more than 1,000 in April, Grace Community Foursquare Church pastor Mike Rush said.
St. Vincent de Paul, while having to close its thrift store during the stay-at-home order, opened its parking lot to allow delivery of groceries into the trunks of cars.
Samaritan Caregivers has been deploying volunteers to grocery shop for seniors in need.
“It has met a lot of critical, urgent needs for people,” Jamey Henderson, Executive Director of Samaritan Caregivers, said. “Even now, older people are still supposed to be sheltering in place. Nobody wants to see 85-year-old people with two or three chronic health conditions in the grocery store right now.”
New Life Church conducted a Dairy Drop in late August, handing out boxes of two gallons of 2% milk, four flavored milks, one pound of cottage cheese, sour cream, cream cheese and French onion dip. There were more than 1,000 boxes handed out.
In the middle of September, City of Refuge Church passed out boxes packed with fresh fruit, vegetables, milk, cheese and meat. They have been pass out those boxes from the front yard of their building every Saturday to anyone who wants one, no questions asked.
The food boxes come from a new program launched in April by the U.S. Department of Agriculture called Farmers to Families Food Boxes. The program was approved through the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.
A different way of celebrating
How do you celebrate graduations, birthdays or anniversaries when the heart of a celebration — being with friends and family — isn’t safe? It’s simple, drive-thru parties and parades.
Taylor schools reconnected teachers and students with parades in May. Elementary school teachers took a convoy through the Indian Heights neighborhood and beyond to see the students they’d missed so much.
Two days later, fire trucks and an ambulance led ten Taylor buses through a similar route to reunite students with bus drivers.
“It’s important that the kids know we haven’t forgot about them,” Taylor Transportation Coordinator and bus driver Cynde McQueary said.
On Veteran’s Day, the community found a way to say thank you by holding a similar parade with help from the VFW, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, the Kokomo Police Department, the Kokomo Fire Department, the Indiana National Guard and the Howard County Emergency Management Agency also joined the dozen car parade, which snaked its way throughout town and drove by eight facilities in all.
While the parade was a way to show gratitude to those who served, it was also a cause for celebration, VFW Commander John Meeks said.
“We just want to thank these vets for their service and let them know we’re thinking about them,” he said.
“That’s kind of the whole idea, to just hope they’ll remember it and hope that we bring a little bit of joy to their day on Veterans Day. … This is just a day for people that wore the uniform and served their country and took that time out of their lives. It’s just a great day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.