RUSSIAVILLE – Howard County deputies confiscated numerous firearms from a man’s home this week after staff at Western School Corporation reported his 12-year-old son made threatening comments at school.
Now, Howard Superior III Judge Doug Tate will determine if the man will get the weapons back.
School staff reported the threatening comments to deputies, who reached out to the father to inform him what his son said. Deputies said the man agreed, at their request, to secure any firearms he had and ensure his son didn’t have access to them.
On Sunday, deputies served a warrant at the man’s house to confirm whether he had complied with securing the weapons. Instead, deputies said they discovered numerous firearms, including a long rifle, handguns and a shotgun, scattered around the residence.
Deputies told Tate some of the guns were discovered in the boy’s bedroom.
Officers then confiscated all the firearms using Indiana’s red flag law, which allows officers to take custody of a citizen’s firearms, with or without a warrant, when there is cause to believe a person intends to harm himself or someone else.
Once the guns are seized, a judge must hold a hearing within 14 days to begin the process of determining if the person should get the weapons back, or if the firearms should be destroyed.
Tate held that hearing on Friday and made the preliminary determination a dangerous situation existed which warranted officers confiscating the weapons.
However, he did not rule the weapons should be destroyed, but instead set another hearing in December to determine whether the dangerous situation remained and the man should get his firearms back.
“I want there to be at least a little bit of a period where this cools off and we don’t have a situation where those weapons will be accessible to the child,” Tate said.
At the next hearing, Tate asked for a detailed update from counselors, physicians and others involved to ensure the boy doesn’t pose a threat to the community before issuing his decision.
Tate said the officers made the right decision in using the state’s red flag law to confiscate the weapons, and emphasized the seriousness of the situation to the father.
“In the society we live in, we have to err on the side of caution,” he said. “If a child makes a threat and has the access and ability to follow through with that threat, we have to do everything we can to intervene and make sure everyone stays safe.”
The hearing came at a time when Indiana’s red flag law is getting national attention as federal legislators struggle to find ways to stop mass shootings like the ones earlier this month in Ohio and Texas that left 31 people dead.
Indiana’s legislation is called the Jake Laird Law. It was named after an Indianapolis officer who was shot and killed in 2004 by a mentally ill man who was allowed to have guns despite being arrested just months before.
Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, the Republican congresswoman who represents parts of Howard County, submitted legislation called the Jake Laird Act that would give grants to encourage states to adopt red flag laws.
The name of the father has been withheld from this story to protect the identity of the child.
