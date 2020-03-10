The seventh-grade initiative at The Kokomo Family YMCA is returning for a second year.
The program, which offers all Howard County seventh-graders free memberships to the YMCA, is made possible through donations from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Foundation, along with a private donor.
“We are very pleased to renew our support for this important initiative, which provides young people a place to enjoy safe, fun, healthy activities, as well as opportunities to develop important skills that help lay the foundation for a successful life and career,” said FCA Foundation Global Chief Oporating Officer Christine Estereicher in a press release.
To receive a free membership, a parent or caregiver may preregister their 7th grader through Mar. 31 in person or online.
seventh-grade can be a difficult time and this program can help give the students an outlet to workout and go swimming along with other activities in a safe environment, YMCA Sports and Rec Director Mark Sutton said.
"They’re trying to find themselves, they’re trying to find friends, they’re trying to go out and trying to figure out what they want to do,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not the right choice so us being the Y opening our doors, we want to create a program to allow them to come in here.”
Sutton added that there are events coming up for those involved in the initiative. On March 29, there will be a pool party with pizza and music. April 18 is Healthy Kids Day which will include Knockerball soccer. Gym and spin classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30-4:00 p.m.
Sutton said that over 100 kids signed up last year and he hopes this year can be even more successful.
