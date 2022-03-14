The YMCA Early Learning Center has something that is missing from many early childhood facilities these days: an experienced staff.
Leading the charge is Director Carmen Eltringham, who has 37 years in early childhood, predominantly with the Salvation Army and Kokomo Head Start. Eltringham is approaching one year as director; she started last May.
She previously worked for an early childhood center in Westfield, logging long hours due to a lack of staffing. It was after the third time her husband mentioned the Y was hiring a director for its Early Learning Center that Eltringham got the hint.
“He’s trying to tell me something,” she said.
It was a homecoming of sorts as Eltringham has spent so much of her life in Kokomo.
“They made me feel like family from the get go,” she said.
The YMCA ELC services children six weeks to five years old. Staff help kids develop their motor skills and prepare them to enter kindergarten. The latter is the ultimate goal. This ramps up as kids approach kindergarten age.
“We want to make the transition as smooth as possible,” Eltringham said.
Learning through play is an important concept at the center. Playing with sand, snow and sensory tables help children develop those small motor skills.
“I think people think we’re glorified babysitters, but we are educators,” Eltringham said. “It is very structured.”
The Y’s early childhood facility is state-licensed, which includes a requirement to maintain a certain ratio of staff to children enrolled.
There has been an uptick in enrollment recently following a downturn due to the pandemic. A United Way grant has allowed Eltringham to hire more staff. This in turn leads the YMCA ELC to open more classrooms and accept more children.
Three new staff members were added in one week during February alone.
Early childhood education facilities are often plagued with turnover and a lack of staff. While it isn’t always easy to find qualified applicants, many of the staff at the YMCA ELC are longtime fixtures.
Anita Keeney is one of those mainstays. She’s on her second stint at the YMCA ELC.
Her first lasted nearly 27 years. She left, came back and has now surpassed three decades of preparing children for kindergarten.
“I’ve raised half of Kokomo and taught them how to tie their shoes,” Keeney said.
Keeney works with four-year-old kids and returned for many of the same reasons that keeps other staff at the center.
“I think a lot of people love what they do, or they wouldn’t be here,” she said.
Keeney said the addition of Eltringham has bolstered an already strong team that has a collective mentality of wanting to the be the best in town.
“She knows her business,” Keeney said. “I think we mix together and work together as a team.”
Combined, the staff has 150 years of experience.
“That is very rare,” Eltringham said. “You stay in this business because you have a heart for it. You have to do it because you love the kids.”
Consistency in staff means consistency in programming, which helps parents and children know what to expect.
“That’s important for kids to have a stable routine,” Eltringham said. “When you have people in and out, that’s not good for kids.”
The importance of routine for kids has become more magnified as the pandemic disrupted the daily lives of school-aged children. Educators say disruptions in routine can worsen mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, in children.
Eltringham aims to increase family engagement at the center with a parent involvement group. She’s also kicking around more programs such as arts, cooking and gymnastics for the little ones who spend their days at the YMCA ELC.
“The more experiences you give a child, the bigger foundation they will have for learning,” she said. “It will spark neuron after neuron.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.