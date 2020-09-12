Never forget.
It’s still a powerful phrase used when honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Nineteen years after the horrific events of that day, communities across the country still find ways to pay tribute to those heroes.
This year the Kokomo YMCA hosted its inaugural fundraiser for the Indiana Burn Center, in the form of a stair-walking challenge among local first responders.
Participants climbed 110 flights of stairs in 45 minutes, the same number of stairs first responders went up at the World Trade Center.
Firefighters wore full gear, which included turnout pants, turnout coat, helmet, air pack and mask totaling roughly 75 pounds of added weight while ascending floors on their stair machines.
The fundraiser was the brainchild of Matt Sandoe, a member of the YMCA leadership team, and Kokomo Fire Department members who use the YMCA daily, including KFD Chief Chris Frazier and firefighter Jason Braden.
The events of 9/11 helped shape Braden’s career path when he was previously going to school for a degree in elementary education.
“It helped set the bar in where I wanted to be in my career as I got older,” Braden said. “I was sitting at my parents’ kitchen table when it happened. It changed everything for me – my emotions for first responders, to be a firefighter, to get the opportunity back in 2005 when I came on at KFD and to have that opportunity – it was pretty much gathered from 9/11.”
Frazier noted how this kind of event is great at drawing the first-responder community together for a good cause. Joining members of KFD were members of the Kokomo Police Department and members of the Howard County Sheriff Department.
For KPD Lt. Zach Rodman, keeping the memories alive is important for future generations.
“A lot of things go to the wayside and get overlooked, especially in today’s world where everything is a huge deal. But that was a huge turning point for us as a country, and I feel like the bravery of the firemen, the medics and the police that day should never be forgotten on our own home soil,” he said.
The stair climb was broadcast live on Facebook with an honor guard presentation of colors, a special address from Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, a moment of silence, and then the beginning of the climb at 8:46 a.m. – the time the first tower was struck in 2001.
Sandoe and participating first responders shared the hope of making next year’s 9/11 fundraiser bigger with more parties involved and more organizations benefiting from donations raised.
KPD Officer Beth Gunlite wanted to participate in the climb because she believes it’s important the heroes who died on 9/11 are never forgotten. She called getting the chance to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on that “heart-wrenching” day that changed the country forever both a privilege and honor.
“I think it brings awareness that every day you get up you never know what’s going to happen, and it’s so important to just pay respect to those who got up that morning and never made it home to their families – and they did it trying to protect others,” she said. “It’s important that we never forget that.”
