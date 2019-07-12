The Kokomo Family YMCA announced Friday that it will hold its annual maintenance week in mid-August.
Maintenance, or shutdown, week – from Monday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 18 – will include only three days of the entire facility being closed.
The YMCA’s aquatic center will be closed the entire week, from Aug. 12-18, while the entire facility will be closed from Aug 16-18.
The YMCA will reopen at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19.
“Facility shutdowns for routine maintenance are typical for a building of this size and layout. It is much more efficient and overall less disruptive to complete all routine maintenance at one time,” said the YMCA Leadership Team in an email.
“The health and safety of our members is always first and foremost. Because of the openness of our facility, we cannot contain dust or chemical smells that will be produced.”
The Early Learning Center on St. Joseph Drive will continue to operate as normal.
