It’s been a long time in the making.
That was the shared sentiment on Thursday morning during a Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Tycony, a 52-acre plot of land just off Malfalfa Road that’s owned by the Kokomo Family YMCA and is primarily used as a day camp for children.
For more than six decades, Camp Tycony has taught children everything from canoeing to archery, but YMCA CEO Trish Severns said the cosmetics of the facility itself hadn’t really been updated since the 1970s.
“I’ve been here for 30 years, and we had the same curtains then that we had last year,” she laughed.
But through the YMCA’s partnership with the chamber and community contributions, the camp finally received the updates earlier this year that Severns had been hoping for.
“The floor, both levels of the lodge are brand new,” she said, “and we also changed the ceiling. We added two television screens. We also have a beautiful deck and double doors. But one of the biggest improvements is that we had the pond on the property dredged. We then refilled it, and we’re going to stock it with fish so the kids can go fishing next year.”
Another improvement was a complete overhaul of the lodge’s kitchen, Severns noted, estimating that the total cost of the upgrades fell somewhere around $100,000.
Severns also pointed out that it was the YMCA board of directors that really pushed for the camp’s renovations.
“We [in the past few years] had been focusing all of our efforts and resources into building the downtown facility, and we really wanted to strengthen our community and add more programs and services [there],” she said. “After we accomplished that, we then moved our focus here and wanted to really try to honor the legacy of the people who started this.”
And though the recent improvements to Camp Tycony are a great start, Severns said the YMCA also has several other ideas in mind moving forward.
“Our goal is to continue making some improvements over the next five years,” Severns said. “A lot of our campers come in here and don’t know any different than a concrete playground, so a lot of them have never been in a wooded area or studied outdoors education or even rowed a boat. So to be able to do those things here is magical. We want to continue that outdoors education, and we’d love to even build a mini-cabin onsite so that we can talk about our pioneer heritage.”
And whatever those improvements are, Caele Pemberton, manager of marketing and communications at the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said the YMCA will have the community’s support.
“We’re just really proud of the Y for making all these changes,” she said. “This is a great community space that gets taken advantage of year after year, and these changes are just really exciting. … And I think this [the camp’s renovations] means another 50-plus years of community involvement and helping to nurture the next generation that come here for their summers. … We just love that this is an asset here in our community.”
