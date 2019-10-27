Kokomo’s “feel good station” Z92.5 was awarded “Station of the Year Market 2” at the Indiana Broadcaster’s Association’s Spectrum Awards on Thursday afternoon.
Z92.5, competing against all stations across the state, except the Indianapolis Market, achieved the award by super serving the Kokomo area.
Station General Manager Joel Pyle said “We are very honored to receive this recognition from the Indiana Broadcasters Association. I’m very proud of the entire Z92.5 programming and promotions team for their efforts that went into achieving this honor. It is a testament and validation of all the talent, hard work and passion that they bring to the table every single day. Another important ingredient is Z92.5’s tireless effort to invest in our great community, and to continue to build that strong partnership. I’m blessed to work with such a talented team.”
The station, whose slogan is “turn up the feel good,” boasts a full day lineup of local hosts, including mornings with Jessica & Ben, midday’s with Erin Fletcher, and afternoons with Radio Veteran Rob Rupe.
Z92.5 has made a name for itself in Kokomo as an engaged, energetic community station, often partnering with local nonprofits for fundraisers and events. Each winter, the station partners with the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Howard County to find people in the community willing to buy Christmas presents for children in the foster care system. In the spring, the station partners with the Family Service Association for the Little Black Dress Event that has raised close to $80,000 for the Domestic Violence Shelter, among other events.
Green serves on the board for the United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties and is the on field host for the Kokomo Jackrabbits, Rutz serves on United Way’s communications council and Rob Rupe serves on the Sharpsville Town Council.
Green, who also serves as the station’s Operations Manager said “Radio done right is radio done in service to the listeners. We do our best to serve every day. It is our job to keep you informed and to have a little fun while we do it. I know I can speak on behalf of the entire staff when I say that awards like this don’t happen without the support of Kokomo. It is our job to be here for you daily and you allow us to keep doing that by tuning in, streaming the station, joining us at events and following us on social media. You have opened your hearts and your homes to us and we couldn’t be more thankful.”
Rutz and Green were also in the running for Best Morning Show in Indiana, market 2. The pair’s morning show often consists of the hosts eating odd foods, playing games with listeners, such as “Can’t Beat Jessica,” and volunteering their time to help around Kokomo. While the pair didn’t win the top award, they were named in the top three morning shows in the state in Market 2.
“It is our goal to make mornings in Kokomo and Howard County fun. There is enough to worry about throughout the day, you don’t need constant negativity when you turn on your radio. Instead let’s talk about weird online dating stories or eat the worst tasting candy. Starting your morning with a laugh is a great way to make sure your day is awesome.” Rutz said
