Howard County Democrat Party Chairwoman Annette Milam remembers sitting in front of her television set a year ago today and feeling like what she was watching wasn’t actually real.
Thousands of individuals from across America had shown up in Washington, D.C., that day to protest the transition of power between then-President Donald Trump to then-President-elect Joe Biden.
During those protests, several of those men and women also breached the U.S. Capitol building, physically making their way down hallways and into legislators’ offices, before eventually winding up on the floors of Congress.
The chaos resulted in four deaths that day alone, and a few other members of the Capitol Police — who attempted to barricade the building from protestors — later died by suicide.
And though it’s already been a year now since those events unfolded in the nation’s capitol, some local officials and residents say that it still seems like yesterday.
“I just remember thinking, ‘How could they do such a thing?’” Milam said when the Tribune contacted her earlier this week. “The other thing that is kind of worrisome is knowing that that was a sampling of maybe a lot of people in the country. We’re so divided that it just makes you wonder if we’ll ever pull this back together.”
After all, Milam added, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, didn’t happen at the hands of a foreign enemy, such as the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
It happened with Americans leading the “charge,” she said.
“The fact that they would do this under the guise of the American flag, when it was not American at all …” Milam said before trailing off. “Not one minute of that was American.”
Milam’s was a sentiment also shared by members across the political aisle too.
Howard County Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Jack spoke to the Tribune earlier this week as well, and she condemned the actions of Jan. 6, 2021, just as she did last year when the Tribune approached her regarding the same topic.
“I recognize that a year later, there are still some very raw feelings related to the anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021,” her written statement read in part. “… I continue to pray for all of the families that lost a loved one that day. I urge everyone involved to cooperate fully in the current investigations and am hopeful a conclusion can be made that will assist our country in moving forward and restore the confidences in government that we previously enjoyed.”
Jack added that as leader of the local Republican Party, she refuses to take part in the “hate and division” when it comes to politics and also noted that she has complete confidence in the voting system in Howard County and in the state of Indiana.
“I still believe that the best way to make your voice heard is at the ballot box,” she said.
For Kokomo resident Nicky Parry, Jan. 6, 2021, brought about a flurry of emotions, from fright and embarrassment to pure anger.
A year later, many of those emotions are still there too, she said.
“We did everything correctly,” she told the Tribune via telephone. “The states did their audit and fixed the problems that they needed to, and everything was good to go. Then these people just took things into their own hands and listened to the dangerous rhetoric, went with it and caused violence. And now we’re still feeling the effects of it.”
But both Milam and Parry also noted that there are a few rays of light that have come from what they refer to as a dark stain in our nation’s history.
One of those bright spots is the Jan. 6 committee, they said, though they added that they wish their actions could move a little more swiftly at times.
“What they haven’t done so far is find a way to nail it down to the person who got all of this going,” Milam said. “I think they’re very close with Steve Bannon because I do think he was a ringleader. But he had a partner, and they haven’t gotten him nailed down yet. And until they do, nothing is going to silence this monster of activity.
“And when I say monster, I’m not referring to one person in particular,” she added. “I’m referring to the group, and I fear for what’s going to happen to the Republican Party in the meantime. I really do. … I just think they were run over. I don’t know what the Republicans are going to do to fight, what I call for a lack of a better word, disease.”
Milam was also quick to point out that there are genuine and good people in the Republican Party who don’t deserve what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, but she also said she recognizes that some others are enabling those types of actions to take place.
“What the answer is, I just don’t know,” she noted.
Parry shared some of the same frustrations as Milam, saying that there is just so much anger and hate right now in politics that she doesn’t know if the problems that created Jan. 6, 2021, will ever be solved.
“The nature of it right now is turmoil,” she said. “The nature of it is violent. … We have all these committees that are investigating and charging people left and right, but we also need to address the root of the problem. There is just a lot of distrust in our government right now and a lot of anger over changes that people aren’t seeing happen. There’s just way too much divisiveness.”
And while all three of the women interviewed said they didn’t necessarily have an answer on how to stop another Jan. 6, 2021, they did all agree that what happened that day wasn’t “American.”
It should never happen again, either, they added.
“It’s very important to remember that day,” Parry said. “You had a ton of people charging on one of the — I don’t like using this word — but sacred grounds of politics in our country. It’s a symbol of our country and patriotism. And you had these people charging in there because they didn’t agree with election results. They had a violent reaction to it. And if we’re willing to just forget about that, it’s just going to be a whitewash version of history.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.