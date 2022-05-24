Walk along the streets of Kokomo or one of the surrounding communities, and it’s pretty easy to find someone who has either worked or still works at one of the city’s automotive plants.
After all, the manufacturing industry is deeply woven into the fabric of the City of Firsts.
So, when Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon that a new electric vehicle battery plant would open up in Howard County by the end of 2025, the news was met with excitement and a lot of civic pride.
“The local economy is the backbone of everything, and this announcement is game-changing for the community,” Greentown resident Liz Fiala-Kerns said. “… I have three kids that are here. They are 14, 13 and 11. For our family, as an individual and a resident of Howard County, this means that my children are in a thriving community that they can continue to be a part of.”
Fiala-Kerns is the director of venture development at Indiana Wesleyan University and a former manager of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce.
She’s also a facilitator for Leadership Kokomo, and she said she’s proud of the local leadership that she feels made this announcement possible.
“In the very large picture, for Kokomo and Howard County to thrive, it has to be a group effort,” she said. “And the leadership in our community has proven that again and again. … The work that those leaders do is second to none. I could not be prouder to be a resident and to be representing a university (IWU) in our region.”
Kokomo resident Janet Whiterd agreed with Fiala-Kerns, noting that her husband retired from Chrysler about 20 years ago.
“I know how important it is for the community to have factory-type work,” she said. “We need good paying jobs here. Since Delco moved out, and I know it hasn’t actually been Delco for a long time, but to see those buildings sitting there empty and decaying is heartbreaking. So this means a lot to our community.”
And it’s not lost on Whiterd that the City of Firsts will now have the first electric vehicle battery plant in the United States either.
“We can add that on the list of firsts now,” she laughed. “It’s a long one.”
However, while the news of the upcoming plant is exciting, Whiterd said she is still a bit skeptical about how the automotive industry will look in the “fully electric age,” noting that she expects infrastructure will have to continue to be molded and changed to accommodate it all.
“But one thing’s for sure,” Whiterd added, “Kokomo needs a good boost in the arm for jobs, so the rest will sort itself out in time.”
Like Whiterd, Kokomo resident Dave Lauderbauch said he also comes from a family with strong ties to the automotive industry here in Kokomo.
“My son works there. My son-in-law works there. I have a niece and nephew that work there. My dad, he’s passed, but he retired from there. And my brother retired from there,” he said, referring to Stellantis. “It’s always been a part of our family.”
So, when he heard the announcement Tuesday, Lauderbauch said he was excited about the possibilities.
“I think it’s really great,” he admitted. “It’s an opportunity given the fact that technology is moving toward the future. More and more electric vehicles are being produced, and now we can be a part of it. I think it’s pretty amazing that we (Kokomo) were selected too.”
Lauderbauch added that he believes the best part about the plant is that it will not only entice people from out-of-town to come to Kokomo, but it will also hopefully keep homegrown talent from leaving.
“I think it provides another opportunity for a good paying and consistent job,” he said. “People have been saying that there are just not enough good paying jobs that will sustain a family and give someone a reason to stick around here. But the Stellantis jobs are exactly that. They pay life wages so you can spend your money appropriately. So this news, I think it’s awesome all the way around.”
