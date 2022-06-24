Legality of abortions in Indiana

In Indiana, abortion is legal until 20 weeks after fertilization. In cases where the patient’s life is threatened, or the pregnancy would severely compromise the patient’s health, abortions can be executed at the 20-week mark or, in some cases, later.

There are several restrictions, though.

Before a patient is able to have an abortion, they must undergo state-directed counseling that could discourage them from going forward with the abortion. After the counseling, patients must wait 18 hours before undergoing an abortion.

During the counseling, state law mandates patients are told the risks and alternatives to abortion, that human life begins at fertilization and the fetus can feel pain at or before 20 weeks post-fertilization.

Additionally, patients must be provided a photo of the fetus and its dimensions before having an abortion. However, the patient does not need to look at the photo of the fetus.

Medication abortion is not allowed past the 8-week mark of a pregnancy. Nor is telemedicine able to administer medication abortion.

Minors need consent from their parents before undergoing an abortion.

Abortions based on sex, disability, race, color, national origin or ancestry are illegal.

Indiana law also states “Childbirth is preferred, encouraged, and supported over abortion.”