When the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade — a nearly 50-year-old federally constitutional right to abortion — on Friday morning and handed official authority on the topic over to the states, the news sent shockwaves throughout the nation.
Everyone from social media to coffee shops seemed to want to weigh in on the topic, including several people right here in Howard County.
And whether it was backward or forward, local advocates on both sides of the proverbial aisle noted that Friday’s ruling was a massive step for this country.
‘A WAR ON WOMEN’
Kokomo resident Alika Altmiller said she’s normally a very calm person, but she’s also a convicted one.
During an interview with the Tribune on Friday afternoon, Altmiller said she’s scared for what the overturn of the once-federally protected Roe vs. Wade means now in terms of the bigger picture.
“This overturn isn’t just an end to abortion,” she said. “It’s a war on women and children’s health. For 50 years, women in the United States have had the ability to receive fair and safe abortion services for myriad reasons. This overturn won’t end abortions, but it will end safe abortions.”
Calling it a “broken system,” Altmiller added that she’s worried what this now could mean for other social issues that are still protected under federal law, though she didn’t go into specifics about what those might be.
“I think this just shows how much power the government has over our bodies,” she said. “Anything can happen. It’s just so terrifying. I think that the government, as it is, has issues supporting pregnancy centers and resources. I just don’t feel like anything good can come from it.”
And that’s why education and advocacy are so important, Altmiller noted.
“I wish people knew that this is hindering freedoms, which is what America is based on,” she said. “I feel like that is everyone’s go-to, your freedom to bear arms, your freedom to do this or that, but when it comes to freedom of being able to make decisions on your own body, we’re restricted. … It’s a much bigger picture than most people believe.”
Matt Myers, of Kokomo, agreed with Altmiller.
A father of a young daughter, Myers said he worries about the type of world his daughter will grow up in.
“There are several emotions,” Myers told the Tribune. “Sad, angry, just disappointed. … I fear for my daughter’s future. And my wife. We’re done having kids, but if something were to ever happen, if somebody would ever do anything to either one of them …”
Myers voiced then trailed off for a moment before picking back up.
“I feel like this is saying the Constitution doesn’t apply to them,” he said, “that they don’t have the same rights. Going forward, it’s really going to be a struggle to regain equality. I’m just really upset that there are people that think that people like my wife, my daughter, my mother, my sister don’t have the same rights as a man would have if it were their decision.
“Just that people would think of her (daughter) as less than a man, that she’s going to grow up and not be considered equal just because her body’s different or that it works differently,” Myers added. “It does matter what I think because I have to be an advocate. I have to be an advocate for people who aren’t old enough to think for themselves yet, like my daughter.”
Another one of those advocates in the fight for women’s rights to choose as it relates to this particular topic is Planned Parenthood.
The Tribune reached out to the organization for comment Friday but there was no response.
However, Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Great Northwest, Hawaii, Indiana and Kentucky, did release a statement Friday afternoon.
“It is my promise to every person in Indiana that Planned Parenthood will never back down,” Gibron’s statement read in part. “We will keep fighting with everything we’ve got to ensure that everyone can access the care you need to control your body and your life.”
‘IT’S LIFE OR DEATH’
And while many individuals mourned Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, there were just as many who applauded the court for what they said was their decision to uphold the sanctity of life.
“It just makes me very happy,” Logansport resident Kylie Scott told the Tribune.
Scott noted that she feels a personal connection to the issue, as she was placed for adoption when she was an infant.
“Abortion, I feel passionate about the topic just because I could have easily been in that situation as a baby myself,” she said. “My birth mother could have done that (had an abortion), and she did not. I ... am very grateful. Looking back, it just makes me more grateful to my birth mother that she did not decide to do that.”
It was a very selfless decision, Scott added.
“She chose to give me life,” she said. “I try to put myself in other people’s shoes, and I can feel sympathetic to a woman that got pregnant and does not want to keep that child. But then I’m always like, ‘Just adopt that baby.’ There are so many people out there that want children but can’t have them for whatever reason. They would happily take that child.”
The issue of abortion isn’t always black and white though, Scott said, specifically if the mother’s life is in danger.
But at the end of the day, it’s about choosing what is right for the child, Scott said.
“To me, it’s life or death,” she admitted. “I have a couple of different topics I’m passionate about, but this is my number one. It’s my job, my duty as a citizen to speak up for them (the unborn) because they can’t speak for themselves. It’s not their fault. And we’re somehow on the mindset that it’s not hurting the baby.
“But it is,” Scott added. “There’s been scientific and factual-based things where the baby is alive and can feel, even though it’s very tiny. It’s a stage of life. We have babies, toddlers, young adults, adults, elderly. We’re all alive. It’s all life. A fetus, an embryo, that’s just another stage of life. But you’re still a human, and you’re still alive.”
Andy and Lindsey Messmer, who live in Plainfield but were visiting Kokomo on Friday, shared similar sentiments.
“Women are going to be scared and concerned,” Lindsey said. “I would encourage them to consider other contraceptives. I would like them to have access to healthcare, not abortion. They used to say that slaves aren’t people, and that’s how they justified what they did. In Nazi Germany, they said Jews weren’t people, and that’s how they justified what they did. There are some people who think fetuses aren’t people. I hope, in time, people can look back and say that thought was wrong.”
It’s still unclear what path legislators will take on the topic of abortion here in Indiana, but Gov. Eric Holcomb — who has publicly declared that he is pro-life — did release a statement Friday afternoon that mentioned the General Assembly will take up the matter as soon as July 6.
