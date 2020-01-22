The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has moved to the Senate, and local residents shared their opinions on the proceedings.
Two articles of impeachment charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress were adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives.
A sticking point during the first day of the trial were rules and whether the parties would be allowed to call witnesses. Melody Smith, 49, said she believes parties should be allowed to call witnesses.
“If there’s going to be a trial, they should be able to call witnesses,” she said. “That’s how any trial should work.”
Smith, who described herself as politically moderate, said she thinks the impeachment process is a waste of time.
“It’s a waste of time and the taxpayer’s money,” she said. “There are bigger issues that we should be focused on.”
John Yount said he’s cynical about what the trial would actually accomplish.
“I’m more skeptical about what [impeachment] means,” he said. “It seems more like a symbolic gesture than actually yielding some sort of consequence.”
Yount, 23, said he tends to stay bipartisan on most political issues.
“They ought to be able to call witnesses; I think it might be fishy if it’s determined that it’s not allowed,” he said.
Ivan Tamez, 22, said there’s one glaring issue with allowing witnesses.
“The problem there is, allowing witnesses means either party can call whomever they’d like, and those witnesses might not add anything except more accusations,” he said.
Tamez said that he doesn’t want to entertain conspiracy theories, but he questions the purpose of the trial.
“It seems like there’s a show being put on, like a smoke screen to distract from bigger problems. ...” he said. “I feel like the accusations are rather baseless, honestly, and it seems like the Democrats just don’t like [Trump], while they should be tackling other problems.”
Valerie Hurd, 71, said she disagreed with the impeachment, full stop.
“I’m totally against impeachment,” she said. “I think it’s terrible what they’re doing to President Trump. He’s just doing what he’s supposed to do and he’s doing a good job.”
