PERU – A Logansport teenager accused in the shooting death of a Peru teenager inside a residence in Miami County earlier this year was sentenced on Tuesday to four years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Originally arrested on Feb. 4, 2019 on charges of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, Brayden Berkshire, 19, will now serve two of those four years in jail, while the balance will be suspended to community corrections, court officials stated.
The sentencing comes after a mutually agreed upon plea agreement reached last September in Miami County Superior Court 2.
On Feb. 3, 2019, investigators were called to a residence in the 3100 block of North Mexico Road in reference to a shooting incident. It was there that police located the body of Nathan Joe Hopper, 18, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, court records stated at the time.
Police also located Berkshire — who had a wound to her left hand — at the scene.
Berkshire initially told police that Hopper and she were playing with a handgun, and Berkshire then pointed that gun at Hopper’s head. Hopper told Berkshire to pull the trigger because nothing would happen, she claimed, and the firearm ended up discharging a single bullet into Hopper.
The bullet also grazed Berkshire’s left hand, which was somewhere near Hopper’s head at the time the shooting occurred, police reports indicated at the time.
Later in the investigation, Berkshire admitted to police that she placed the gun in Hopper’s right hand and the gun’s magazine in his left hand to mislead investigators and make it look like Hopper actually shot himself, court records stated.
During an interview with police on the subject, Berkshire also admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the incident.
