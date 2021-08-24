A Logansport man was sentenced to 50 years in the Indiana Department of Correction — 28 of them to be served in jail — on Tuesday afternoon for his involvement in a November 2018 crash that killed two Cass County teenagers and injured three others.
The sentencing comes after the judge accepted a plea agreement filed last month, where the defendant in the case, Treundon Johnson, pleaded guilty to 10 charges related to the incident.
Those charges included two Level 4 felony charges of operating while intoxicated with controlled substances causing death; three Level 5 felony charges of operating while intoxicated with controlled substances causing serious bodily injury; two Level 5 felony charges of driving while suspended resulting in death; and three Level 6 felony charges of driving while suspended resulting in serious bodily injury.
Johnson also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
On Nov. 18, 2018, first responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 35 and County Road 80 West at around 2 a.m. in reference to a crash involving two vehicles, police reports stated at the time.
Preliminary investigations indicated that a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Johnson, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 35 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Kia Soul driven by then-18-year-old Elizabeth Smith, of Logansport.
Smith was transported to Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo and then to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
Four juveniles were also in Smith’s car at the time of the crash, according to investigators on scene. It was later determined that the five of them were on a trip to Dan’s Donuts in Kokomo when the incident occurred.
Two of those passengers, 16-year-old Logansport High School student Auden Wayne Myers, and 17-year-old Lewis Cass High School student Haley Marie Begley, both of Logansport, were transported to Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Kokomo, where they later died from their injuries.
The two other passengers in Smith’s vehicle, then-16-year-old Erica White and then-17-year-old Gavin Morgan, were also transported to hospitals in Kokomo before being taken to Indianapolis for further treatment.
Johnson suffered minor injuries during the crash, investigators noted, and he was taken to Community Howard Regional Health before being transported to the Howard County Jail.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, many of the teenagers’ loved ones and friends testified about what life has been like for them in the nearly three years since the crash.
“It will forever be the worst day of my life,” Begley’s mother, Carrie Cassidy, told the court. “ … Haley was our princess, the sweetest and most precious child.”
In her testimony, Cassidy stated that the teenagers had been out celebrating Smith’s birthday and were doing typical “teenager” activities, like eating at Steak ‘n Shake and heading home to Cass County after grabbing some donuts at Dan’s Variety Bakery near downtown Kokomo.
“She was looking forward to so many milestones,” Cassidy testified about her daughter. “ … She was robbed, and so were we. … My daughter died alone without any family and friends to comfort her. … There will forever be an empty chair at the table. … My life has been ripped out.”
Jeff Myers, Auden’s father, also took to the stand Tuesday, rarely taking his eyes off of Johnson as he spoke.
“It took my soul,” he said about that November night. “I’m just asking you (the court) to do the right thing.”
Along with loved ones of the deceased, several individuals testified on behalf of the three injured teenagers during Tuesday’s hearing.
During separate testimonies, White’s parents, Jake and Danielle, told the court that their daughter still has lasting effects of the crash, including double vision and survivor’s guilt.
She also spent four weeks at Methodist Hospital after the crash, her parents said, where she received six plates in her face, a steel rod in her leg and four plates on her ankle.
“We had to listen to her scream and cry for a solid week,” Jeff said, adding that his daughter will still need to have future surgeries for injuries sustained during the crash.
Morgan’s grandmother, Martha Brown, also vividly described to the court Tuesday how she felt when she first got the call that her grandson had been involved in the crash.
“I think at that point, I just lost my mind,” she said through tears. “ … It has been pure hell since Nov. 18, 2018.”
Brown, like the Whites, gave a detailed description of her grandson’s injuries, saying that he had a lacerated liver and a fractured sternum from the impact of the crash.
She also noted that Morgan was asleep at the moment of impact and doesn’t remember a lot from that night.
“And I thank God he doesn’t,” she said.
Kayla Hudson, Smith’s mother, also spoke at length about her daughter’s injuries during Tuesday’s sentencing, telling the court that Smith has had 14 surgeries since that night and over 180 doctor’s appointments.
“She’s had a broken femur, a TBI (traumatic brain injury) that she’s still dealing with, loss of bone tissue, 34 broken bones, PTSD and anxiety,” Hudson noted, her daughter sitting a few feet away in the court’s gallery.
But perhaps it was the eyewitness testimony of one of the survivors from that night that drew the biggest cries of emotion Tuesday.
In a written statement, Erika White told the court Tuesday about that evening, calling herself a “survivor of reckless actions.”
“The thought never crossed my mind that doing normal things that teenagers do would lead me here,” she testified. “ … I remember headlights coming toward us (that night). Then the next thing I remember is hanging upside down in a burning car that you (Johnson) ran away from. … How can you run away from a burning car with five kids in it? … The effects of your actions are everywhere.”
After the state rested, the defense also called several witnesses to the stand, including Johnson’s mother, aunt, cousin and mother of his children.
Johnson himself also addressed the court on his own behalf, telling those in attendance that he wasn’t the “monster” that some have painted him to be.
“My mind was all over the place that night,” he said. “I’m not a bad person. I just made a real poor decision. … I grew up a lot since this situation, and I had no idea how deeply hurt people were until today. … I’m truly sorry. I wish I could make the pain go away. … I don’t wake up every day to hurt people. … I take full responsibility for my actions.”
Per Indiana law, Johnson has 30 days to file an appeal, and it’s unclear whether he has decided to do so in this case.
