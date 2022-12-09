Police say a Logansport man was killed and several more were injured during a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on U.S. 35 (Davis Road), just south of the Howard County and Cass County line.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum told the Tribune the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Slocum added the investigation into the incident revealed that a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado — driven by Brandon Neely, 37, of Indianapolis — crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Dodge Durango — driven by Travis Savini, 48, of Logansport.
The impact of the collision caused the Durango to spin off the west side of the road, Slocum noted, while the Silverado continued northbound and eventually came to rest off the east side of the roadway, where it then caught on fire.
Savini was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other passengers in his vehicle, 39-year-old Christiana De La Cruz, also of Logansport, along with a 9-year-old female who was sitting in the backseat, were also injured.
Slocum said they were both transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A passenger in Neely's vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was flown from the scene, per Slocum, also with non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not release any additional information on the incident, pending further investigation.
The crash caused parts of U.S. 35 to be closed for several hours Thursday night while authorities processed the scene.
