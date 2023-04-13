Allison Keller knew many of the students who were recognized at Wednesday’s Kokomo School Board meeting.
Students like those in the high school jazz choir and award-winning indoor wind group.
Some of them were in Keller’s first kindergarten class at Wallace School of Integrated Arts when the school opened in 2012.
Keller has spent her entire career at Wallace. She taught kindergarten for six years. For the last five years, she’s been an academic facilitator, helping teachers identify what’s working and what’s not in their classrooms.
Starting next school year, Keller will lead Wallace as its next principal. She was approved by the Kokomo School Board Wednesday.
Keller takes over for Jason Snyder, who is moving over to Maple Crest Elementary School to be its next principal. The elementary school is reopening next school year as a choice magnet STEM school. It’s been closed since 2010.
Snyder said Wallace is in good hands.
“Miss Keller has been respected by our students, our staff and our families for years,” he said. “She’s been a huge part of supporting integrated arts in our community.”
For Keller, that includes not only working at Wallace but also at Indiana University Kokomo, where she’s worked with future teachers on arts education.
“I just believe in the power of arts integration,” she said. “I’ve seen what the arts can do for students.”
Arts integration is the fusion of fine arts into general education classes. It’s a combination of the two, meant to foster an appreciation for the arts. An arts integration education is also beneficial to students who are inclined toward fine and performing arts.
Wallace was Keller’s first job out of college, moving from Cincinnati to take the position.
“When the (principal) opportunity came open, I knew if I wanted to take the next step, Wallace is the only place I wanted it to be,” she said. “It’s been a real successful building.”
In her position as an academic facilitator, Keller also helped new teachers get acclimated to Wallace.
Snyder said mentorship will lend itself nicely to her new leadership position.
