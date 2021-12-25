Editor’s Note: This is the last of a three-part series titled “A sit-down with Reba Harris.”
Gilead House Executive Director Reba Harris said she’s been asked numerous times when she will step aside and retire from her work with the nonprofit.
And, for the most part, Harris’ answer is pretty much always the same.
She doesn’t really know.
“I tell them I’m going to keep working until God says I’ve completed the task he’s called me to do,” Harris said during her sit-down last month with the Tribune. “When he says, ‘Well done’ and that I’ve completed his calling, then I will step aside.”
At 81, she’s well over retirement age, she laughed, but she truly enjoys what she’s doing. She revels in making an impact.
“I’m grateful to have a place to come to every day,” Harris said. “After all, a lot of people don’t. I’m not one to waste life and just kind of vacation through it. My life has to have meaning. It has to have a purpose.”
That purpose, Harris added, is found in every single woman who has walked through the Gilead House doors over the past 20 years — and even those who will one day in the future.
“I tell (the women) that I’m grateful they’re here because they give me a reason to get out of bed every morning and have a purpose and a passion. … I tell them, ‘Hey, I’ll be your mama until you don’t need one. I’ll run your life until you don’t need one.’ So that’s what they are to me, they’re just my daughters.”
And though Harris can’t even begin to estimate how many “daughters” she’s helped over the years, she said it’s always nice when she opens a card or a letter telling her how much she has meant in their lives.
Those women mean a lot to her, too, Harris noted, as does the Gilead House.
After all, it’s her baby — her pride and joy.
And she admitted that when it does come time for her to leave it, she hopes her replacement will share the same vision for addiction recovery and support that she does.
“I hope that they will keep a strong, God-like faith here and will also be patient with the women because they need patience,” she said. “Many of them have raised themselves, so I just hope that whoever comes behind me will be patient with the women. … Not a pushover. … I don’t want that, but patient. And I also hope it will just be a loving and accepting place when I’m gone. I don’t know who’s going to do my job. Everyone asks me, and I say it’s not my ministry, it’s God’s.”
Harris then looked down again at the picture of herself as a child standing with her classmates.
She stared at the picture for a couple seconds and tapped it with her finger.
“There are several callings in life, but this is probably my biggest one,” she said. “I tell our women all the time that God calls you when you have children to be parents, and part of our calling is to also take care of our elderly parents. So I think there are several callings in life. You don’t live your whole life with just one calling.
“But this is probably the ultimate calling for me at my age and for what (God) wants me to do,” Harris continued. “I’ve been working with women since 1980 in the back bedroom of my home, trying to talk to them and help them along the way. But this here is the largest, I’m sure.”
And even though she admitted she’ll never know how deep of an impact she’s made on those she’s helped break the difficulties of addiction over the years, Harris said she’s proud of the faith in her that has allowed her to do it.
“What pleases me is that I know what God asked me to do, and I’m doing it,” she said. “That’s the whole thing, because a lot of people don’t know what God wants from them. But I know what God called me to do. I know why he wants me to do it, and I know I’m doing it to the best of my ability. In the end, that pleases me very much.”
