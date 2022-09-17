A local vegan bakery and restaurant will be able to expand, both in the space it occupies and in the amount of food it makes, thanks to a $10,000 grant.
Heather Dame, owner of Lucky Lemon Bakery, is this year’s winner of The Drive, a “Shark Tank”-style competition put on by the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and aimed at promoting and awarding local entrepreneurship.
Dame was one of three finalists who had to draft their own business plan, create a presentation and give their business pitch to three judges Thursday night at Hingst Hall on the Ivy Tech Kokomo campus. Other finalists were Margaret Johnson, owner of The Wellness Garden, a health and wellness practice that offers personalized wellness plans, and Brent and Rachel Wright, who are in the startup stages of launching an artisan stationery and wedding decoration business called White Feather Red Rock.
“I’m in shock and disbelief right now,” Dame said after winning. “I’m really excited that I can continue to grow this. This (Lucky Lemon Bakery) was a crazy dream I thought of in 2015, and to see that you guys believe in me enough to be able to help me expand is amazing.”
Dame started selling vegan food under the moniker of Lucky Lemon Bakery in 2015 when she returned to Kokomo after losing her job at Whole Foods in Louisville. Using $500 from a tax return, Dame bought a tent, table and some ingredients and began selling her food at the Kokomo Farmers Market.
In January 2021, Dame opened a storefront at 830 E. Markland Ave. The 368-square-foot space has allowed the business to grow and sell year-round, but it’s limited the business’ growth as well.
The lack of refrigeration space and space to hold a larger oven has led to Dame being forced to cancel larger and wholesale orders, and not having room for a proper dine-in area has limited the business to just carryout.
But those problems will soon be problems of the past.
With the $10,000, Lucky Lemon Bakery will now be able to move to a larger space beginning next year that allows for in-person dining and larger kitchen space and use some of the money to prepay rent, purchase a larger commercial oven and a refrigerated display case.
With the larger space and production capacity, Dame could hire more full-time and part-time employees, expand to a Hamilton County farmers market, expand online sales, attend more local community events and begin taking on wholesale orders from coffee shops and restaurants around the state.
“I want to create food that’s exciting for people, to dispel the myth that vegan food is gross, that it’s weird” Dame said. “You can have delicious food that just so happens to be vegan.”
This was the second year the Alliance has put on The Drive competition. At the inaugural event, held in 2019 at Inventrek, the judges awarded a total of $10,000 to three pitches, including software development, a solar power storage solution and a door-locking system for schools.
This year, the Alliance decided to go with a winner-take-all approach because of the increased impact the $10,000 would have for the business owner.
