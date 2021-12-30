BUNKER HILL — “I love you all, but not like my wife,” James Byrn told his students as they wrapped up their final practice before the next day’s Christmas program.
“Why not!?” one student shouted back.
After just his third year at the helm of the Marching Braves, Byrn has made quite the impression on his students, the school community and even around the state.
Fresh off a state band championship, the music teacher is this year’s recipient of the Indiana Music Education Association’s Outstanding High School Educator Award.
Byrn came to Maconaquah after more than two decades leading the Caston Comet Band. Impressed with the community and band program, though nervous the learning curve might be too steep, he made the move.
There was concern he had made the wrong decision — especially in the early days, when he struggled to find his way through the building.
Today, he’s a fixture at Maconaquah, known for rarely missing a day and being a favorite teacher among his students.
“He’s got a huge personality and heart for people,” said student Katie Ousley. “He tries to make every student valuable in band. I think that led to our success in marching band.”
Music comes second in Byrn’s classes. More important than any musical note or tune is ensuring every student feels accepted, comfortable and safe.
“My personal mission statement is I want students to know that I care first and foremost,” he said. “I think that’s more important than any lesson you can teach.”
He does it through mundane, daily conversations, as well as humor.
“There’s always a joke every day and funny story,” Ousely said.
Byrn just laughs when he hears what his student say.
The high school teacher has a special shirt he dons for practice on performance days. From Peru’s Mr. Weenie restaurant, the yellow shirt says “It’s Mr. Weenie Time” and always gets at least a couple smiles. Byrn admits it's very high school-humor.
He got the inspiration from his father, a doctor who had a lucky glass for when he was on call.
“That seemed like the lucky shirt that had to be worn,” he said.
Byrn is working on building up the band program’s numbers at Maconaquah.
The Marching Braves compete at the scholastic level, which is based on the size of the band. In contrast, bands like Northwestern and Western compete in open class, which is based on enrollment.
The goal for Byrn and Maconaquah is to eventually compete in open class.
“The younger kids are very excited to be a part of the high school band someday,” he said.
His dedication is not lost on the students, who recognize that he shows up every single day.
“He really puts everything into this program,” said Haidyn Kendall. “He’s more than a teacher to us.”
“I think we all really appreciate how he and his wife try to be in in the program,” Ousley added.
It’s another thing Byrn picked up from his dad. When he did have to miss a couple days recently, it further proved why his current students are a “once in a lifetime group.”
“The kids have risen on their own, it’s brought them together,” he said. “They care about each other, my family and the music. That’s been fun to watch.”
The days of doubt, when he was convinced he had made the wrong career move, are long gone. Maconaquah has been everything that Byrn thought it would be.
“It’s rejuvenated my career,” he said. “I look forward to work and what they day is going to bring.”
Byrn will be recognized at the IMEA’s professional development conference in January.
