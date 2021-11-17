BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah School Corporation will base its COVID-19 masking policy on the percentage of students and staff out of school after the district-wide mask requirement was lifted Monday.
A three-tiered system will give each school building a green, yellow or red rating on a daily and weekly basis, according to information provided by the school corporation.
A green rating means 10% or less of students and staff are out due to a positive COVID test or quarantine. Masks are optional under a level green and contact tracing is a three-foot standard.
A school building will be designated yellow if between 11% and 15% of its population are out due to a test or contact tracing. Masks are still optional but contact tracing extends to six feet.
A level red happens when between 16% and 20% of students and staff are out of school. Mask are required under a red designation and three feet is the contact tracing threshold.
Superintendent Jamey Callane said color designations can change daily and COVID data at each school building is driving the decision-making process.
“We’ll be able to make these decisions daily,” he said. “We don’t want to stay in masks any longer than we have to.”
If Maconaquah Elementary, Middle or High school, or Pipe Creek Elementary School, surpasses a 20% absent rate, “the building will likely close for an extended period,” according to an email.
The school corporation will consult with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Miami County Health Department in that situation. Both departments will review the corporation’s plans and offer guidance about when to reopen. This is the same protocol schools follow if there is a flu outbreak.
All Maconaquah school buildings are currently rated green. Pipe Creek has the highest percentage of students out at 2.2%, however the school hasn’t had any positive student cases this week. Those who are out are quarantined only.
The new policy is similar to those enacted by Tipton and Tri-Central schools. The Tipton County schools worked together to create a tiered system based on positivity rates for each school building. Masks remain optional until the positivity rate reaches 6% or higher.
Maconaquah adopted a mask requirement Aug. 25 after the entire corporation went online due to the number of cases and quarantined students through the first couple weeks of school. Masks were optional to start the school year.
The decision was wasn’t popular among some Maconaquah parents. The school board meeting when the decision was made was contentious with parents arguing with the board and public health officials. It was just one of multiple heated school board meetings in the area about masks.
Callane said at the time they would reconsider the mask policy once cases dropped.
“When we got to a spot, we said we’d take a look,” he said. “And we got to that spot.”
Maconaquah isn’t the only school corporation to drop its mask requirement. Western School Corporation dropped its mask requirement last month.
