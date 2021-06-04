BUNKER HILL — The end of the school year can be a restless time. Lessons and tests have come to an end, summer is close and students can feel it.
Students at Maconaquah Middle School burned off some of that summer-anticipation energy by giving their school a makeover during the last two weeks of school.
Seventh-grade teacher Heather McCray watched while students got their hands dirty in the courtyard. They picked weeds, planted flowers and painted rocks with the goal of turning the outdoor space into an inviting area for class.
Students were tasked with coming up with a design plan, drawing it out and making it a reality, with the goal of taking away some real-world skills applicable outside of the classroom.
“Hard work pays off and they can see the fruits of their labor,” McCray said.
McCray watched as a group of students loaded a wheelbarrow that was filled with too much and tipped over.
“We’ve had that a couple times,” she said.
It was just one of many learning experiences for the middle schoolers.
The courtyard project, plus more than a dozen others, were part of the STEM-certified school’s Extreme School Makeover. A schoolwide activity, students could sign up to make bat houses, flower boxes or acoustic panels, paint ceiling tiles, learn the ins and outs of photography, bake from scratch or repurpose furniture.
Each activity featured STEM-related and/or hands-on skills.
Angela Christopher helped students in her session learn how to take reused pallets and build something new. The teacher had them sketch their plans and use concepts learned in class, such as leverage, to pull pallets apart.
“I hope they take away the basic skills that tend to get overlooked trying to meet standards,” Christopher said.
Teacher Lori Rodkey oversaw students while they made bat houses. Students learned how to drill, glue and measure wood for houses that will be placed out by the cattle barn to get rid of bugs.
Supplies, such as wood and furniture students painted, were donated by the community.
Garden Gate Greenhouse in Peru donated flowers and plants for flowers beds.
Students had to apply concepts such as area and circumference to make the beds, according to teacher Jessyca Arnett.
“They really like the hands-on stuff,” she said. “I think it’s cool they do that.”
Other students renovated the gym’s concession stand and built shelves for the lost and found. Many of the projects will be at the school long after students move on to high school. In a way, they allow for students to leave a tangible mark on the middle school.
This includes the science lab where ceiling tiles were removed and painted to resemble the periodic table. Now, when students look up at the ceiling they will see the periodic table of elements, instead of just the boring, white tiles they’re accustomed to.
“The learning environment is more energetic and has a little of their personality,” said health teacher Jaleigha Ingram.
There was certainly energy at Maconaquah Middle School as students worked on projects, especially those who got to go outside.
It seemed chaotic at times, students darting in and out of classrooms, the smell of dirt and paint and the sound of hammers, and of course, kids having fun.
“It gives us something to do,” said eighth grader Brielle Smallwood. “That it’s hands on, that’s what I like.”
“It’s better than sitting in class all day,” added Elijah Scott, an eighth grader.
