BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah students are online through Aug. 27 due to the number of COVID-19 cases and high absentee rates from contact tracing.
The number of students absent ranges from 34% to 64.5%, depending on the school.
The high school has been virtual all this week after 25 students tested positive last week. At the time, contact tracing led to 46% of students being out of school. The number of positive cases has since grown to 35.
Twenty-six students have tested positive at Maconaquah Middle School, 14 at the elementary school and one at Pipe Creek Elementary. Each school has recorded cases among staff, and seven bus drivers have also tested positive.
A statement on Maconaquah’s Facebook page said contact tracing has indicated student-to-student spread.
Maconaquah announced Friday that the high school would be virtual this week. Just days before the announcement, the Miami County Health Department recommended that schools mask up.
Maconaquah schools, like others in the area, have mask-optional policies.
“At that point, we were seeing a dramatic increase in COVID cases at Maconaquah High School and Middle School,” said Dr. James Rudolph, health officer for Miami County.
Rudolph said the guidance “was not received well.”
Extracurricular activities are canceled through Aug. 29.
Free meals will be provided for any student on Aug. 25 and 26. More information is forthcoming on meals, according to Maconaquah’s Facebook page.
Students identified as close contacts must quarantine for at least seven days.
The CDC and Indiana Department of Health recommend a 14-day quarantine, however, students and staff have two other options.
They can return after seven days of quarantine with a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which detects genetic material of the virus.
The second option is to return after 10 days of quarantine without a COVID-19 test. A student or staff member must take extra precautions on days 11 through 14 after exposure. Those precautions include wearing a mask and eating lunch while socially distanced.
Students and staff are considered a close contact if they were within 6 feet of the individual who tested positive. The 6-foot rules applies when masks are not consistently worn.
When masks are required and consistently worn, contact tracing drops to within 3 feet.
Miami County has a “high” level of community spread of the coronavirus, like almost every other county in the state, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only 38% of the eligible county population is vaccinated.
Rudolph said Food and Drug Administration approval of the COVID-19 vaccines might help increase the vaccination rate. The vaccines are currently authorized under emergency use.
The health department recommended a countywide mask mandate to the county commissioners on Monday.
Rudolph said they gave the commissioners three options: countywide mask mandate, masks in schools or no change.
The board took no action.
“Everyone feels very frustrated,” Rudolph said.
High school principal Justin Myers is concerned about how quarantining and virtual learning will impact student funding.
The normal state formula pays schools only 85% of its per-pupil funding for online students. This was waived last year due to the pandemic but was reinstated this year.
Myers said state legislators should reconsider the waiver this school year.
“We are going to have to address this one way or another,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.