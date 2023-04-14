BUNKER HILL — As Ryan Wilson and his friends rehearsed in the days and weeks prior to Friday’s show, they caught themselves stopping to reminisce.
Mid-scene someone would go, “Do you remember …?” and the whole group would recall a time from high school.
“A lot of nostalgia,” said Giamone Locke.
Wilson and Locke, along with Jesse Davis, Andrew Schmidt and Mike Smith, all graduated from Maconaquah High School in 2001.
Back then, they were performing arts kids, participating in choir, theater and producing TV shows.
They performed as “The Hommiez” during the annual Pow Wow talent show, in 2001.
“It’s all something we enjoyed,” Wilson said. “But we haven’t had an opportunity to perform on stage since.”
That was until this week.
To mark the 60th Maconaquah Pow Wow, alumni were invited back to perform in the annual talent show, usually reserved for students.
“The Hommiez” jumped at the opportunity.
“We haven’t gotten together like this in years,” Schmidt said Thursday as the group waited to rehearse.
Their act, “Mike’s Show Got Talent,” was scheduled to open the Pow Wow Friday evening.
Wilson said they did a writer’s room, bouncing ideas off each other and jotting down the good ones. They had an act in five minutes.
The premise is the group auditions for the talent show and tries to steal the show from Smith. The performance includes a scene where Smith is thrown a football, taking him off stage. Then there’s a loud crash.
It’s one of the group’s favorite parts. Personally, Wilson enjoys a certain line.
“’Peaked in high school and never moved on with life,’ is my favorite part,” he said.
The act is one of four alumni acts featured during this weekend’s talent show. The Pow Wow continues Saturday at 7 p.m. at Maconaquah High School.
“It’s kinda cool to see them come back,” said choir director Michelle Lybrook, who had many of the alumni as students.
The alumni represent the graduating classes of 2001, 2005, 2015, 2018 and 2021. There are also 17 student acts.
“We are representing the current and the two decades before it,” Lybrook said.
Performances include piano, singing, tap dance, Broadway, Disney, solos, duets and instrumental ensembles.
Many of the students are involved in performing arts but not all. That includes junior Gracie Cook.
Cook performs “Cowboy Cassanova” by Carrie Underwood. Cook sings and dances on stage wearing a black dress, inspired by Underwood’s music video, but “me strutting around, that’s just me.”
Cook, a fan of Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift, considered a few songs before landing on “Cowboy Cassanova.”
“I sounded best with it, I really liked it, and I thought I had a good outfit idea,” she said
This is her third Pow Wow but fourth performance at the talent show. She sang a solo, in addition to a duet with math teacher Allen Sayger, last year.
“I love to sing,” she said. “That’s just my thing. My mom said I came out the womb singing.”
Senior Faith King was looking forward to performing with a few less nerves this time around. Though she’s a choir and theater kid, King was terrified when she performed her solo at last year’s Pow Wow.
“It was very scary being on the stage by myself,” she said.
King said she didn’t break out of her shell until junior year, following encouragement from her brother and friends.
“He gave me reasons to not be afraid,” she said.
King sings “Creep,” by Radiohead.
“I really enjoy the song, and I sing it a lot,” she said. “I wanted to go out with a bang.”
Winners of the talent show will be announced at Saturday’s show.
Tickets are available at the door and cost $5 for students and $10 for adults.
