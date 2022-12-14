Last week was pretty good for Kayla Bell.
It was announced Dec. 8 that the Maconaquah senior was named the Lilly Endowment Community Scholar for Miami County.
The scholarship — four years of full tuition — is awarded to one Miami County student each year.
Two days later, Bell was named Miami County’s Distinguished Young Woman.
“I was actually more surprised being named Miami County Distinguished Young Woman, because I felt like there was a lot of great candidates,” she said.
Once Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women is a scholarship program for high school girls. Core components of the program include building life skills, such as public speaking.
The competition evaluates participants in five categories: scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.
Bell won the competition over six other girls. All three schools in Miami County were represented. She received a $1,000 scholarship for winning and moves on to the state competition February in Kokomo.
“I didn’t think I was as necessarily cut out for it as the judges thought,” Bell said. “I was just in shock and kind of felt bad, because I didn’t want to look like I wasn’t humble.”
It wasn’t a surprise for Jennifer Lorona, co-chair of Miami County DYW. Lorona teaches at Oak Hill and previously taught at Maconaquah. While at Maconaquah, Lorona had Bell as a student and coached her in cheerleading.
“I just think she encompasses all the pillars, she’s a sweet young lady and she’s going to do great things in her future,” she said. “I think she will be a great representative for us at state in February.”
Bell is second in her class, a cheerleader, interns at Grissom Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, and is involved in Student Council, National Honor Society and multiple other clubs. She’s also an avid hunter.
A friend of Bell’s encouraged her to join the scholarship program, but she wasn’t sure.
“It was extremely different from anything I’ve ever done,” Bell said.
Then her sister sent her a link about Miami DYW. Bell took it as a sign.
“I think it was meant to be, because I had people continue to show me the program,” she said.
She doesn’t regret it in the least. Bell said she enjoyed getting to know the other girls, meeting positive role models and learning interview skills.
“It’s helped me with my next step in life,” she said. “I’m definitely going to use that in the future.”
Bell is still deciding where she will go to college, but she knows she wants to study finance and hopes to be a financial advisor someday.
Every girl who participated in the Miami DYW received a scholarship during Saturday’s program.
Emma Eldridge, from Peru High School, received $500 as first runner-up.
Peru High School’s Cadence Korba won the talent category, worth $200. Kaydence Jones, from Maconaquah, had the top interview score, netting herself $200.
Mackenzie Nord, from Maconaquah, was the mental attitude award winner, worth $200. People’s Choice award went to Dani Gross. The Maconaquah senior received about $280.
The Spirit of DYW award, voted on by the seven participants, went to Gabby Francis from North Miami High School.
Funds for the scholarship come from community donations.
“We really relied heavily on our local organizations and businesses,” Lorona said. “The community really came through for us.”
Bell is on to the state competition. The weeklong experience features plenty of bonding experiences for participants. Many past DYW winners say they make lifelong friends during state competition week.
It’s what Bell is looking forward to the most.
“It sounds like it will be a fun experience and cool opportunity,” she said. “I’m excited to get what state has to offer.”
