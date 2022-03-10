BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah’s newest school board member has a decade of experience working in school administration.
Jennifer Miller was appointed to the school board Wednesday evening. She will represent Pipe Creek Township and fills the seat that was vacated by Kathryn Kintner last month.
Kintner resigned to take a job with the school district. She was hired as director of buildings and grounds. Board members cannot work for the school corporation.
Miller is a Maconaquah parent and worked 10 years for the Kokomo School Corporation in the administration office.
“I know how a school runs, I know the budgeting, the financing,” she said.
Miller was selected after one round of voting. Board members selected one of five candidates on a ballot. Miller received the majority of votes, five, and then another vote was held to appoint her.
The ballot process would have continued until one candidate received a majority of the votes.
“Jennifer comes with a lot of knowledge working at Kokomo schools,” said school board president Robert Daine.
Miller will have the Pipe Creek Township seat until the term expires in 2024. She said she had considered running for school board in the past and decided to take a chance when the seat opened.
Five candidates interviewed on Tuesday. In addition to Miller, Mark Hall, Kristen Jones, Tonya Philpot and Ryan Sipe applied for the school board position.
“I felt confident in my responses, but I didn’t think I would be selected,” Miller said.
“We had five great candidates,” Daine added. “Interviews went great.”
Miller will join the board at its next meeting March 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.