BUNKER HILL — The Maconaquah Board of School Trustees is accepting applications for its Pipe Creek Township seat following the resignation of Kathryn Kintner earlier this week.
Kintner resigned from her position after she was hired by Maconaquah School Corporation as director of buildings and grounds. She had been on the board for 14 months; her term expires in 2024.
A board member cannot work for the school corporation.
Kintner cited personal growth for the career move.
“It was important for me to give back to my community and serve,” she said, “and that filled the need I think we all have a responsibility to do.”
Superintendent Jamey Callane said Kintner stood out among a strong candidate pool.
“She brings a wealth of knowledge,” he said. “We’re excited to have her jump on board with us.”
As buildings and grounds director, Kintner will oversee custodian and maintenance crews, as well as facilities. A lot of the job is making sure school facilities operate efficiently, according to Callane.
She will start her new job May 2.
The Maconaquah school board intends to fill the seat in the next couple weeks.
Robert Daine, board president, said they’re looking for a candidate who is “there for every kid that walks through the door, not just a certain group of kids.”
Applications will be reviewed in an executive session on March 3 with interviews on March 8. The interviews will be conducted in public. A special meeting will be called on March 9 to appoint the new member.
School boards have 30 days, per law, to fill a vacant seat. With spring break next month, the board is aiming to complete the process before the district goes on break.
Applications are currently being accepted. Those interested should send a letter of interest and resume to Robert Daine, school board president, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill, IN 46914. Materials can also be dropped off at the school corporation office.
Applicants must reside in Pipe Creek Township, be at least 21 years old, have lived in the school district for at least one year and be a registered voter.
Daine spoke highly of Kintner’s time on the board.
“Kathryn was a strong board member,” he said. “She always voiced her opinions well.”
Kintner said she enjoyed her time as a board member and learning more about the functions of a school corporation.
“I have nothing but positives about the time I served,” she said. “It opens your eyes.”
