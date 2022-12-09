Maconaquah High School's Kayla Bell is the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar for Miami County.
Bell was selected out of 20 applicants and was one of four finalists for the scholarship.
She is deciding between Indiana University and the University of Notre Dame for college.
"From a young age, it was evident her hard work and dedication inside and outside of the classroom would take her far in life," Justin Myers, Maconaquah High School principal, said in a statement. "Kayla's success speaks volumes about her upbringing at home and in our schools."
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for four years of full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment. The scholarship is for undergraduate students studying on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private, nonprofit college or university.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
