Aubree Mouser is sure she wants to follow her lifelong passion.
The senior at Maconaquah has wanted to work with kids for as long as she can remember. Not interested in being a teacher or working in a hospital setting, Mouser wondered if working with children in a physical therapy setting could be a good fit.
Thanks to her school’s work-based learning program, Mouser found out firsthand this fall that physical therapy with kids is exactly what she wants to do.
Mouser starts each school day at Ivy Rehab for Kids in Kokomo. She’s a “master task-organizer,” according to her supervisor, Nikki Coomer, and does a little bit of everything.
But the best part is working directly with kids.
Mouser worked with 10-month-old Maggie O’Brien on Monday, keeping her engaged while she worked on standing and moving. The high school senior said she basically gets to play with kids, but she actually helps them with their motor skills.
“She’s jumped right in,” Coomer said. “A couple of kids love her. I don’t know what we’re going to do when she leaves.”
Mouser will spend the entire school year at Ivy Rehab for Kids. She intends to study exercise science in college. Her experience at the local physical therapy center should prove valuable.
Mouser said she’s learned how to be patient and just roll with what kids want to do. She’s found joy in working with special needs kids.
“I have to be more hands on with them,” Mouser said. “It’s probably my favorite part.”
About two dozen Maconaquah seniors start their mornings at an employer in Miami or Howard County. Dentist and veterinary offices, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the city of Kokomo Engineering Department and the American Health Network all are hosting students this semester.
It’s a chance for students to explore possible career fields while still in school. There’s no cost, students earn credits toward graduation and they can opt for a different internship second semester.
“It’s an exciting program because kids can try and say, ‘Oh my gosh, this isn’t what I want to do,’” said high school teacher Donna Maple, though more often that not, students stick with their internship and usually follow the career path after graduation.
Maple runs the work-based learning program and helps connect students with local businesses. Students go through an interview process junior year. Maple tries her best to place them in a relevant internship. This year, she was able to place a student interested in aeronautical engineering at the Kokomo Municipal Airport.
Taylor Roesler will intern at two different places this school year.
She’s spending first semester at J Jenkins Family Dentistry in Kokomo. With notebook in hand, she’s trying to learn as much as possible.
Roesler is learning the names of the different tools and gets to assist during procedures by handing appropriate tools to the dentist. She’s also learned about fillings and cavities, as well as how to clean a room and instruments after a procedure.
“This place is an idea of the dental field and what an office looks like,” Roesler said.
The senior said she was little nervous about seeing blood, despite an interest in the field, but she quickly got over it.
“I though the blood would (be the worst part), but it’s not that bad,” Roesler said.
Next semester, Roesler will work with an orthodontist.
Having years of experience and connections helps Maple get students a relevant internship. However, she has had to get creative with students interested in the medical field. It is tough to get students in a hospital setting due to the pandemic.
Drake Guier is one of those students.
The senior couldn’t get into a hospital, so he opted for physical therapy. He spends his mornings at Ivy Rehab, across the street from the kids clinic.
Guier said he’s learned basic medical knowledge, paperwork and how to interact with patients.
And it certainly beats his fast-food job.
“When I come here, I have something to look forward to,” Guier said. “I don’t fret coming here.”
Other than figuring out what they want to do, the most important lesson Maple hopes her students take away from their experience is to find something they enjoy.
“That’s what I tell them, the money isn’t everything,” she said.
