Community Howard Regional Health has a new knee surgery robot with a student-inspired name.
Maconaquah Elementary School student Freedom McHenry coined the hospital’s VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution as “Kneelinksi,” a play on her fifth-grade teacher’s last name, Cassandra Knolinski.
Knolinski was the first patient to have surgery utilizing the robotic tool when she had total knee replacement surgery at the hospital March 23 by surgeon Dr. Philip Huang.
“I was really excited about it because he explained to me that the robot can help him make more precise cuts in the surgery,” she said in a statement.
Knolinski’s students, who study robotics, participated in a contest to choose a nickname for the robot. Freedom was presented with a certificate in recognition of her winning name.
Community Howard was the first in the state to obtain the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution.
“This robotic technology is a very exciting addition to our orthopedic program and is among the most advanced systems being used for knee replacement surgery anywhere in the country,” Huang, who is a part of the Community Orthopedic Specialty Care practice, said in a statement. “What this brings to patients is a higher level of precision during the surgery that we believe will lead to less pain, a faster recovery and improved overall quality of life after the surgery.”
While the device provides robotic-guided navigation, the surgeon remains in full control during the surgery and the device doesn’t move or operate on its own.
“What’s exciting as a surgeon is that with tools like this we are continuing to make advancements in what is already a very successful surgery,” Huang said. “Technology, like robotic-guided surgery systems, continues to evolve, allowing surgeons to become even more precise.”
Community Howard’s orthopedic program is the first in Kokomo to begin using robotics in joint replacement surgeries, and the addition is just the latest in a number of advancements made in the program in recent years. Earlier this year, Huang completed the first total knee replacement as an outpatient procedure, allowing the patient to return home the same day of the surgery.
