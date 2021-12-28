You can tell a lot about a person just by observing the way they decorate their Christmas tree.
That’s Matt Barnett’s hypothesis, at least.
This year, the Maconaquah Middle School history teacher decided to give students a hands-on project before they left for vacation. Instead of watching a movie or taking a test, his eighth grade students made ornaments.
The ornaments’ history connection lies with President Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd president, who hailed from Indiana.
Barnett explained President Harrison was the first to set up Christmas trees in the White House.
Harrison was also a Civil War veteran who served the Union. After the war, he prioritized veteran reunions and fought for Civil War pensions. In a more festive tradition, Harrison honored his fellow veterans by making toy soldiers and using them to decorate his Christmas tree every year.
Later, in the 1970s, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis began inviting students to decorate their own toy soldiers.
This year, due to COVID, Barnett decided to try the project at school, rather than traveling to Indianapolis.
The process began with a basic toy soldier cutout, which students traced on a piece of wood. Then, a hole was drilled in the top of the ornament so students could install a ribbon to hang the soldiers on their Christmas trees. Next, students used a coping saw to shape their ornaments. After sanding the wood, they decorated their ornaments with markers and paint.
The entire process took three class periods.
“The idea is that you do hands-on stuff. You know, you get them learning skills that are sort of from a bygone era,” Barnett said.
“So I like to give kids early-1800s tools and show them how to use them and, you know, when you get there, they're gonna remember that stuff,” Barnett said. “That's my thing ... They're always gonna remember this stuff, and the hands-on stuff more than they're gonna remember my awesome lecture — sarcasm — on the Civil War. Maybe they will, but my guess is they won’t, and that’s OK.”
Although Barnett showed his students examples of Harrison’s soldiers, the eighth graders were given complete creative freedom over their ornaments.
Some of the ornaments reflected the student’s interests. A Kansas City Chiefs ornament found its place alongside a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.
There were two toy soldiers that stood out to Barnett, though. A couple of the ornaments drew inspiration from Harrison’s original intention, decorating their soldiers as a Marine and a Navy officer.
The Navy ornament was made in honor of the student's uncle. After completing it, she gifted it to her uncle.
“I feel like that captures the true heart of the project. Harrison did these for veterans. She did that for somebody she knows who’s a veteran,” Barnett said. “I thought, 'Man, that's cool.' How an eighth grader can really catch on to something and just really embrace it and find meaning in it, which was really neat. And I think others just had a lot of fun.”
Although Barnett didn’t get to make an ornament for himself — he was too busy helping students make theirs — he said there are ornaments on his tree that reflect his own personality.
“We all have different traditions. And we all have different ways that we celebrate Christmas,” Barnett said, adding that you can tell a lot about a person based on the way they decorate their tree. He still has ornaments that he made when he was in kindergarten.
“If I look at your tree, I can sort of tell what you value,” Barnett said. “Like, you’re going to see a cross on my tree, you’re gonna see musical stuff in my tree, you’re going to see Packers stuff in my tree.”
When students return from winter break, Barnett’s class will be covering U.S. presidents from George Washington to Abraham Lincoln. At the end of the year, there will also be a schoolwide project centered around the Civil War. Students will gather around a campfire to eat Civil War-era food, march like soldiers and play Civil War baseball.
“I’ve always thought that if I can get them passionate about history, then I’ve done my job,” Barnett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.