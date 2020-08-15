BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah High School on Saturday announced it was suspending athletics from Monday until Aug. 27 because of COVID-19 cases at the school. The high school is also going to remote learning during the same period.
In an alert, the corporation said five individuals within the same family had tested positive for COVID-19 with three of the individuals being high school students and another one of the individuals working in food service at the high school. The fifth positive case is a middle school student.
The corporation said it has been in contact with the Miami County Health Department.
"Contact tracing is in process and in the event of your student having been exposed to a positive case on school grounds, you will be contacted directly by the Miami County Health Department with next steps," the corporation said in the alert.
"We are continuing to follow our COVID-19 Back to School Guidelines, and want our community to rest assured that we are utilizing all safety precautions necessary to help prevent the spread of this virus. All exposed areas have been contained and professionally disinfected and sanitized. At this time, we will be continuing to operate our middle school and elementary school buildings with minor adjustments as instructed by the Miami County Health Department."
