BUNKER HILL — A new contract will boost teacher pay at Maconaquah schools while also providing educators more clarity on their salaries.
The corporation and the Maconaquah Education Association agreed to a two-year contract that sees the return of a pay scale, or salary schedule.
A pay scale lays out how much an employee can make over the course of their time with an employer. It’s something Maconaquah hasn’t had for years.
Without a salary schedule, it was unclear for incoming teachers how much they would make, Superintendent Jamey Callane said.
Previously, an incoming teacher’s years of experience and education would be compared to that of similar teachers working in the district. The corporation would take the average of those salaries, and that would be how much an incoming teacher would make.
“It was very uncertain,” Callane said.
Joe Rife, president of the MEA, said a pay scale was the top priority for the union.
“This will be good for those starting out,” he said. “It’s good for everybody. It’s a lot of clarity.”
Teachers will receive an average pay increase of $3,000, according to Callane. The new contract also bumps starting pay for first-year teachers with no experience to $40,000, meeting the state’s new minimum salary requirement a year early.
The high end of the pay scale tops out at $65,000 for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and $70,000 for those with a master’s degree.
“It’s a base increase. We like that over a stipend, which is a one-time payment,” Rife said.
Raises were calculated by rounding each teacher’s salary up to the nearest $1,000 and bumping them up two levels on the pay scale.
Pay scale levels are $1,000 increments starting at $40,000 and going all the way to $70,000.
A teacher making $43,500 would have had their salary rounded up to $44,000 and then increased two levels for a new salary of $46,000.
The new two-year contract also satisfies another state requirement that schools spend 45% of its state tuition dollars on teacher salaries.
