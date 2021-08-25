BUNKER HILL — Students will be required to wear masks when they return to class next week at Maconaquah.
The school board voted to require masks Wednesday evening. The district was previously mask-optional to start the year.
The decision passed 6-1, with board member Allen Willson voting no.
The decision comes after Maconaquah moved classes completely online last week after positive cases and quarantined students put the absentee rate between 34.5% and 64%, depending on school building.
There have been 147 positive COVID-19 cases this school year among students and school staff, according to case data presented at Wednesday’s meeting.
There were 136 cases last year.
Requiring masks stands to keep more students in school, as it cuts down the contact tracing distance from 6 feet to 3 feet.
Without masks, any student who was within 6 feet for 15 minutes of someone who tests positive is required to quarantine. With masks, that distance shrinks to 3 feet.
“The 6-foot rule is killing us,” Superintendent Jamey Callane told an audience of more than 100. “We’re putting too many kids out.”
Contact tracing and sending asymptomatic students home has been a point of ire for parents not only at Maconaquah, but across the state.
Parents and community members were permitted to speak toward the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting. Most stated they wanted their kids in school and were critical of online learning.
Many were opposed to masks and sending asymptomatic students home.
Lewis Cass voted last week to allow asymptomatic students who were exposed to COVID-19 to attend school, so long as they are not sick. Those students must check in with the school nurse every day for 14 days — the recommended quarantine time.
Some parents were in favor of Maconaquah adopting a similar policy. However, school board attorney Chandler Flynn said it would not meet the letter of the law.
Schools are required to follow certain COVID-19 control measures, such as reporting positive cases and contact tracing.
“You open yourself, as a school corporation, to liability if you do not follow the guidelines and legal requirements that are set forth around COVID-19,” Flynn said.
Both civil and criminal liability are possibilities, she added.
Despite the opposition to masks and contact tracing from the audience, there was one common thread among parents, school administration and the board: in-person learning is best.
Requiring masks was the best way to keep students in school, Callane said.
After the mask requirement passed, an amendment was considered and ultimately voted down to exempt Pipe Creek Elementary School from the mask requirement due to its low case numbers.
Masks will be required at all Maconaquah schools.
The superintendent reassured parents they will reconsider the mask policy once case numbers drop.
“When the Delta variant calms down, we’ll take another look at it,” he said.
