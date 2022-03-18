A magician who almost managed to trick Penn and Teller will be at the Elliot House this weekend.
Jim Turnpaugh, of Peru, and Caleb Wiles, from Indianapolis, will perform two magic shows on Saturday. The first performance will start at 6:30 p.m. and the second will be at 8. Turnpaugh said both shows are limited to 30 people.
Wiles’ first brush with magic — a store-bought magic set that his parents bought for him — didn’t inspire much enthusiasm. It wasn’t until he was in high school and saw magicians performing on television that he decided to give the craft another try. It stuck the second time and, 22 years later, he’s still practicing magic tricks.
Wiles explained that his favorite aspect of the trade is creating new material.
In 2016 and 2020, he developed original tricks to perform on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” He spent months researching and developing the tricks, performed them for the show, then never showed them again.
Turnpaugh remembered doing magic tricks at restaurants where adults would dismiss the tricks as entertainment for children. By the end of his brief performance, the same adults would be more invested in the show than their children.
That desire to remind adults that magic isn’t just for children is one of the reasons the Saturday shows will be limited to people 12 and older.
Another reason, Turnpaugh said, is that neither of the magicians do “kids magic.”
Turnpaugh’s portion of the Saturday magic shows will focus on parlor magic, which is similar to a stage show but with smaller props. He plans to call participants from the audience to join his act.
Wiles said his act will be similar to Turnpaugh’s. However, he noted that his performances usually incorporate more misdirection.
It was the performance aspect of magic that made Turnpaugh stick with the craft. As an introverted child, performing magic tricks for his friends and teachers gave him a chance to share a passion with other people.
Turnpaugh explained he had planned to perform in the Elliot House, located at 1216 W. Sycamore St., prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. When the pandemic hit, he was forced to wait until live entertainment regained popularity.
If the performances are well-attended, Turnpaugh said, he would like to do another show at the Seiberling Mansion.
“They’re really nice houses,” Turnpaugh said, “And I think that they’re places that a lot of people in Kokomo haven’t had the chance to be.”
