PERU — A 25-year-old Brookston man faces three murder charges after police say he shot and killed three people, including a 4-year-old child, in a trailer where their bodies lay undiscovered for five days.
Officers from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Friday to Lot 137 at Woodland Hills Trailer Court, 2834 S. 300 West, to check the welfare of the residents after a family member reported they couldn’t reach the victims.
Inside, officers discovered the bodies of Jessica Sizemore, 26; 4-year-old Rae’Lynn Sizemore; and Jessiah Hall, 37. All three of the deceased lived at the house.
An autopsy report revealed all died from gunshot wounds to the head, and the cause of death as homicide, according to a probable-cause affidavit released Tuesday.
An uninjured 2-year-old boy was also found at the home. He was transported to Duke’s Memorial Hospital and medically cleared.
Miami County Sheriff Tim Hunter said that other than being dehydrated, the child was found to be in good health. The 2-year-old was released into the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services Miami County Division.
During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Mitchell Page for three counts of murder.
According to the affidavit, Jessica Sizemore and Page were the parents of a 6-year-old. The child told police she was in her dad’s truck when they pulled up to her mom’s trailer. She said her dad rolled up the windows and turned on rock and roll music before going into Sizemore’s trailer.
A person doing construction on a house across the street told police he saw the child in the truck and saw Page enter the house. About 10 minutes later, he heard three gunshots. He said he may have heard two more shots after that.
Investigators eventually obtained a gun that Page said he no longer had, according to the affidavit. An examination at the Indiana State Police Lab revealed the casing from the bullets likely matched those found at the crime scene.
An initial test also indicated blood in the muzzle of the weapon, but more tests were needed to confirm this, police said.
Page was taken into custody at a relative’s home in Lafayette on Sunday night and incarcerated at the Miami County jail.
Hunter said the investigation was a joint effort between the sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police, and that officers worked desperately to solve the case as quickly as possible.
“All the officers did an excellent job,” he said. “We’re glad we could make an arrest.”
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police by calling 765-473-6666 or the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 765-472-1322.
