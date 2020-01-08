A Kokomo man was arrested after a shooting incident Monday evening on the city’s northeast side that left another man in the hospital.
Keegan Mills, 21, is now facing preliminary charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the incident, according to a Kokomo Police Department press release. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of East Jackson Street, the release noted, where they located Brandon Smith, 26, Kokomo, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his arm.
According to court records, the wound was approximately 3 inches above the elbow and believed to be from a .22 caliber firearm.
Smith was transported to a local hospital, where it was discovered that the bullet had actually gone into his chest, the release indicated. He was later airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment, and he is currently in stable condition.
Witnesses to the incident told police that Smith and Mills were arguing over money in the rear kitchen area of the Jackson Street residence when Mills pulled a firearm and shot three or four rounds toward Smith, striking him once in the arm.
Mills then ran out of the residence, got into a Ford Explorer and fled the scene, a probable cause affidavit indicated.
He was later detained without incident at the Dollar General near Markland Avenue and Washington Street, where he told officers that the alleged incident was an act of self-defense, the affidavit stated.
Mills is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail, and his initial hearing in Howard County Circuit Court has not yet been set.
Anyone with further information on the case is urged to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.