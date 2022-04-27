BUNKER HILL — Authorities arrested a Bunker Hill man last month on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
That arrest came a little over a week after he was released from jail in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in February.
According to court records, Jeremiah I. Smith, 18, initially bonded out of the Miami County Jail on March 6 — where he was being held on felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm at another.
Those charges stem from a shooting incident that happened at his Bunker Hill residence Feb. 22.
During that incident, Smith allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at 18-year-old Maconaquah High School student Hanna Cox while the pair were sitting inside her vehicle in the driveway.
Smith then reportedly pulled the trigger, court records indicate, ultimately killing Cox.
In his interview with investigators at the scene, Smith stated that he didn't believe the gun was loaded at the time.
On March 17, police were dispatched to Smith's residence again in reference to a physical domestic dispute, a probable cause affidavit filed through the Miami County Prosecutor's Office stated.
Upon arriving on scene, officers located a male and female inside a garage at the residence, and the affidavit indicated that there were also signs an altercation had taken place in the general vicinity, such as a hole in the drywall and blood on the ground.
The male, not identified in the affidavit, reportedly told authorities he had been in a verbal argument with the woman, who is Smith's mother.
That's when Smith allegedly overheard the conversation and told the man to "stop talking to his mother like that," court records noted.
The affidavit also indicated authorities were told the man had been "talking s---" to Smith since he had "gotten in trouble," possibly alluding to the shooting.
During her interview with police, Smith's mother stated it was the man who allegedly began physically confronting Smith, adding that she tried to step between them to keep the two men separated, the affidavit noted.
Both men were later arrested on misdemeanor charges related to domestic battery, and Smith has since bonded out of the Miami County Jail on $300 cash bond.
He has an initial hearing on the new charges scheduled for 2 p.m. May 5 inside Miami Superior Court II.
