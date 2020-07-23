A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged with molesting a 6-year-old girl.
According to a press release, at about 11:10 p.m. on July 16, 2020, officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to the 800 Block of South Bell Street in reference to a child molest investigation.
Officers spoke with the victim’s mother and determined the victim to be a 6-year-old female. Investigators, along with the assistance of the Howard County Department of Child Services, completed an investigation.
As a result of the investigation, Howard County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray,issued a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Jason D. Smith of Kokomo, on one count of child molest, a Level 1 felony. Smith was taken into custody Thursday without incident and is being held at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.