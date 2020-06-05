A 30-year-old Kokomo man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death in February of 25-year-old Lashay Young-Beard, whose body was found in a backyard with a gunshot wound to the head.
The charge was filed Friday against Uriah Levy, who is being held at the Howard County jail on separate charges of confinement and aggravated battery.
A person told investigators that before the shooting, Levy had said Young-Beard was going to give her tax check to him in order to free a 24-year-old man who was being held and beaten for days inside a home on the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue.
The person said Young-Beard didn’t have the money, and Levy confessed to following her outside to the backyard of the residence and shooting her on Feb. 3.
Levy was initially charged for kidnapping and beating the 24-year-old man, who told police he had been confined in the residence on South Courtland Avenue for 11 days, where he had been battered and burned with hot water.
The victim told police that Young-Beard was his girlfriend and was friends with the people who were confining him. The victim told police if it weren’t for Young-Beard, he would have been “dead in the reservoir,” according to the affidavit.
A person told police that on the night of the shooting, Levy said he was “twacked out on speed” and considered shooting everyone inside the residence, according to the affidavit.
Another witness told investigators he was walking in front of Levy and Young-Beard on Feb. 3 when he heard a single gunshot behind him, according to a probable-cause affidavit. When the witness turned around, he saw Young-Beard on the ground and believed Levy had shot her.
Levy is now being held at the Howard County jail without bond.
Prosecutors say the case is still under investigation and asked anyone with information to call Kokomo Police Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322.
