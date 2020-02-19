A Kokomo man who was arrested for what police believe was his involvement in an April 2019 homicide was recently deemed incompetent to stand trial.
David Barner, 27, was facing charges of murder, a Level 1 felony, and voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, out of Howard County Circuit Court.
But a written order filed through the court last month stated that Barner was found to not have “comprehension sufficient to understand the nature of this criminal action against him and to make a defense.”
The order went on to state the case will be delayed for at least 90 days while Barner undergoes further evaluation at an unidentified facility through Indiana’s Division of Mental Health.
If Barner is still not able to stand trial at the end of 90 days, court documents indicated he will then be fully committed into the Division of Mental Health.
Barner is accused of killing Kevin Allan Jackson, 27, Kokomo, on April 3, 2019, inside Jackson’s residence and with his own gun.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s office at the time, Barner went to Jackson’s residence around 10 p.m. that night where the two men — along with two of Jackson’s friends — watched movies, listened to music and smoked marijuana.
In separate interviews with police, those two friends stated that Jackson referred to Barner as his “brother,” but it was unclear of the actual relationship between the two men, court records noted.
The witnesses also stated that there appeared to be tension between Barner and Jackson throughout the evening, and Barner even began patting Jackson down at one point as if searching for a weapon, the affidavit indicated.
Shortly after that, Barner grabbed a handgun that belonged to Jackson from behind a pillow, court records stated, though he didn’t appear to point the weapon at anyone at that time.
Sometime later, one of Jackson’s friends walked out of the room, and the other friend later told police that Barner then stood up, pointed the gun at Jackson and pulled the trigger approximately six times, killing Barner, the affidavit stated.
Barner then told the two witnesses to stay in a nearby bathroom as he left the residence.
He was later located by police in a vehicle behind a residence in the 900 block of East Superior Street, where he was apprehended without incident.
During his own police interview, Barner stated that Jackson appeared to be “moving around and reaching” several times that evening, which Barner said made him feel nervous. He also told investigators that Jackson had been asking Barner recently to “kill him.”
Barner then stated that he raised the gun and began shooting Jackson until the gun’s magazine was empty, court records noted.
He told police he then left the residence by foot and threw the gun into the Wildcat Creek off of the Apperson Way bridge near the Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
