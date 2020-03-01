A single-vehicle crash in the 4300 block of North 700 East, near Plevna, killed a Miami County man on the evening of Feb. 23.
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Department press release, Dennis L. Hershberger, 31, rural Miami County, was traveling northbound on 700 East around 7 p.m. Sunday before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Authorities did not release any other details of the incident, per the release, and police also said that it’s unclear pending further investigation and an autopsy whether conditions, speed, alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.
Further investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Howard County Coroner’s office, and HCSD deputies were assisted at the scene by the Greentown Fire Department, Greentown Police Department, Howard County Emergency Management Agency and paramedics from Community Howard Regional Hospital.
