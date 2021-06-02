Police say a 27-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash on Indiana 22 on Wednesday morning after his straight truck left the road.
State troopers and Howard County deputies responded to the crash at around 11 a.m. near 480 West, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
A preliminary crash investigation revealed James Decker was driving a 2020 International straight truck east on Indiana 22 when, for an undetermined reason, the truck traveled off the southside of the road. The truck then hit a utility pole, a tree and a concrete post.
Decker was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He was wearing a seat belt, according to a news release.
Police said it has not been determined if he died from injuries sustained in the crash or because of a medical issue.
An autopsy will be conducted.
