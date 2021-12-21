PERU — A 49-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday morning in a residence near Peru, according to a release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Miami County deputies and state troopers responded to the residence on U.S. 31 near 300 South at around 2:14 a.m. after receiving a call from the resident owner saying he had shot someone.
Units arrived and found Richard L. Mitchell II suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after medics arrived on scene. Deputies did not release Mitchell’s residence location.
Deputies say the incident remains an active investigation.
