A Kokomo man was sentenced to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Correction earlier this month for his role in the September 2020 killing of another man on the city’s north side.
The sentencing came as a result of a plea bargain between the defendant, 36-year-old Daniel R. Bray Jr., and the State of Indiana, according to court records.
Bray Jr. pleaded guilty to five charges in all — a Level 5 felony count of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony count of possession of an altered firearm, a Level 6 felony count of dealing marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
Three additional charges — a Level 2 felony count of voluntary manslaughter and a Level 6 felony count each of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm — were dismissed, per the plea bargain.
It was shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020, that police were dispatched to the area of Fischer and Washington streets in reference to the shooting incident.
Further investigation into the case revealed the shooting was likely the result of a previous altercation and hit-and-run that took place at The Country Palace involving Bray Jr., according to court documents.
That alteration then carried over to a property — later identified as Bray Jr.’s — in the 2400 block of North Washington Street, court records indicated.
It was at that time that Bray Jr. reportedly then brandished a firearm and fired a single shot at Kokomo residents James D. Conwell, 34, and Cody Kuefner, 23.
Conwell and Kuefner were both transported to St. Vincent Kokomo, court records noted, where Kuefner was pronounced deceased.
