A Greentown man was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for his role in the repeated molestation of a 12-year-old girl.
William Brett Lucas, 56, will serve 30 of those years in jail, with the last five being suspended to supervised probation, according to the terms of a plea agreement reached in Howard Superior Court 1.
In March 2019, the now 16-year-old girl told a Department of Child Services caseworker that she was molested by Lucas approximately two times per week for about two years — mostly from the end of her sixth-grade year to the end of her eighth-grade year — according to court documents at the time.
The girl stated that the incidents would last 10-15 minutes at a time, court documents indicated, and she also noted that Lucas would take photographs during the encounters.
Lucas was arrested in June on 13 counts of child molesting, all Level 1 felonies, three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, all Level 4 felonies, and one count of child exploitation, a Level 5 felony.
Ten of those counts, including eight counts of child molest and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, were dismissed during Tuesday’s sentencing.
The other seven counts will all be served concurrently, and Lucas will also be required to register as a sexual offender.
