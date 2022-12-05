The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating the driver of a vehicle that struck and injured a Kokomo man Saturday evening on the city’s southwest side.
According to a KPD media release, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road around 7 p.m. Saturday in reference to the incident.
When first responders arrived on scene, per the release, a male later identified as George Doss was lying in the roadway.
Doss was taken from the scene to a local hospital before being transported to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment of his injuries, the release indicated. His current condition is unknown at this time.
Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck Doss reportedly left the scene in a 2014 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the release stated.
Anyone with additional information about the incident or the vehicle in question is asked to contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously leave a tip on the department’s Tip 411 app or contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.