Police say a Kokomo man was killed Tuesday night as he attempted to walk across the highway on the city's south side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Timothy Goode, 32, was last seen by witnesses walking across the southbound lanes of Indiana 931 near Southdowns Drive around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, when he apparently walked out in front of a vehicle driven by Dustin Smith, 35, also of Kokomo.
Goode was transported to Community Howard Regional Health, where he was later pronounced deceased, the release noted.
Police indicated that drugs and alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the incident at this time, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Sgt. Tony Hintz at 765-456-7600 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
