A Logansport man was killed Friday morning after officials say he sustained an injury while working at Haynes International, located at 2000 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo.
The death of Seth Russell Badger, 32, is under investigation by the Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Coroner’s Office and the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA), per a media release.
First responders were called to Haynes shortly after 8 a.m. Friday in reference to the injury, and investigators did not indicate how the incident occurred or what type of machine Badger was working on at the time.
Badger was quickly transported to St. Vincent Kokomo, according to the release, where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be conducted later Saturday at the coroner’s office by a forensic pathologist, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information may call the Howard County Coroner’s Office, 765-456-1186 or the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.