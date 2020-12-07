A Kokomo man was killed on Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on the city's north side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Eric Bowens, 55, of Kokomo, was turning east from Indiana 931 onto Vaile Avenue, when he failed to yield the right of way to a 2008 Chrysler Aspen, driven by Belinda Ames, 55, also from Kokomo.
Bowens was pronounced deceased at the scene, police stated, and Ames was treated at an area hospital before being eventually released.
Two parked vehicles at a nearby business were also struck in relation to the crash, and authorities stated that no one was injured in that second impact.
Toxicology reports are still pending, and police did not indicate whether either party were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The crash also continues to remain under investigation at this time, and anyone with further information can contact Officer Austin Bailey at 765-457-1105, Ext. 8407.
